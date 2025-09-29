Hosting parties at our houses is always stressful, but factor in juggling kids, responsibilities, and getting your home presentable, and it gets very overwhelming very fast. On top of all that, there’s pressure to put on a party that’s fun, memorable, and comfortable for all. Wasn’t party planning supposed to be fun?

How can we get back to the place of having a really good time both planning and attending events at your house? Over on TikTok, @its___bex had a great idea: Let’s collect the truly weird and original hosting ideas all in one place.

“Girlies drop your best hosting hacks,” she wrote on social media. “I’m not talking ‘put out flowers’ I want small niche things you’ve seen and never forgotten.”

Down in the comments, people delivered. Below are a few of our favorites.

“Put a puzzle on the coffee table for big parties and start one of the corners. Trust.”

“I hosted a dinner party for 10 last weekend. I texted each person the week before and asked what their first concert was and created a playlist of 3 songs from each person’s first concert. It was super fun and created so many fun conversations.”

“Put mini liquor bottles in the medicine cabinet with a sign that says, ‘caught you snooping’.”

“Turn on white noise in the bathroom, light a candle in the bathroom.”

“Keep the house cold. All the bodies plus the oven on makes it hot!”

“If there’s one item on your buffet you are not sure you have enough of, put it last!”

“Ambient lighting. No overhead lights.”

“Have meal containers/to go containers and set them out to get rid of leftover food. Encourage people to take some.”

“Remember the goal is to have people leave feeling better about themselves, NOT you.”

“2-3 hand towels in ever bathroom. I hate soggy towels!”

“Random, but every time my son was having hangouts at our house, I made sure that pads and tampons were super visible in case any of his teenaged friends needed them but were too embarrassed to ask.”

“Use chocolate molds to make butter shapes. So easy to make and I get so many compliments on them.”

“Phone charger in the guest bathroom.”

“Wifi password on a cute sign.”

“Put drinks and food in different rooms so guests have to migrate around instead of getting clogged in the kitchen.”

“My roommates and I always had “confessionals” set up in our bedrooms. We have hilarious videos from all of our past friendsgivings that we’ll have forever.”

“Start with a clean sink and dishwasher. Then when everyone leaves, it all goes in and you get to go to bed.”

“Deck of cards on the table. You’ll be shocked how many guests know how to play random card games.”

“For a recent events, I propogated my plants, put the clippings in jars, and tied a tag on each jar that said, ‘rooted in friendship — take me home.’ I had them placed all over as part of the decor. It’s been fun having friends give me updates on how their plants are doing.”

“Set up a chill zone where guests can go relax or recharge.”

“Pop up trash cans. Put them in strategic places so guests can easily throw stuff away.