If you have been scrolling TikTok lately, you may have seen people assembling yet another extra gift surrounding a holiday. We’ve had “Boo Baskets” and “Christmas Eve Boxes” and now we have “burr” or “brr” baskets! The Burr Basket hashtag is going viral all over TikTok, with over 80 million views as users pour in with their own takes on this new holiday tradition.

Yes, this is just another excuse to go to Target, buy a bunch of cute crap, throw it in a basket, and gift it to a friend! So, what exactly is a “burr basket”?

What is a Burr Basket?

Burr baskets have a focus on coziness, comfort, and warm, fuzzy feelings! Also referred to as a “jingle basket”, the alleged point of this basket is to help encourage our loved ones to take some time for self-care and spend a little time in the slow lane.

What kinds of goodies go inside a burr basket? Well, that’s up to the burr basket maker, but typically, TikTok videos have shown items like a plush throw blanket, slippers or socks, chocolate, candy, beauty gifts, and some personalized treats.

For example, one TikToker’s husband gave her a Burr Basket filled with a stuffed gingerbread man, a few chocolate candies, Chanel perfume, a scented candle, and even a tumbler for her daily coffee.

Another TikToker made his wife a Burr Basket filled with reindeer slippers, several pairs of fuzzy socks, a soft blanket, and a scented candle, along with some hot cocoa mix and a decorative mug.

One mom packed up some Burr Baskets for her kids, including slippers, sugar scrub, and a squishy plush item.

How to make a burr basket

If you want to take the leap into making your burr basket, start with any item to contain all the goodies you plan to gift, like a basket (duh), gift bag, or a plastic tub. Next, fill up the container with anything you think your recipient would love that gives off major cozy vibes like the following:

Soft blankets

Decorative mug or tumbler

Hot chocolate mix

Candy

Candles

Stuffed animal or plushie

Slippers

Fuzzy socks

Books

A personalized note

If overconsumption and giving into capitalistic trends isn’t your style, several TikTok users have gotten in on the Burr Basket trend but used thrifted items!

You can also totally skip the Burr basket trend altogether and continue living your life just as you have!