We know you Scary Mommy readers are big fans of Trader Joe’s. But you’re not alone! The editors are regular shoppers, as well. For one thing, there’s tons of non-food items we love. We also turn to this grocery go-to when we’re tired and need some “lazy” dinner options, when we want to impress our guests (while spending minimal money and effort), and, yes, when we’re trying to figure out what to feed these kids for lunch on a budget.

And so we’ve decided to round up what we’re buying a semi-regular basis — so we catch those seasonal offerings, of course. But these aren’t just seasonal offerings. It’s everything we’re buying, whether that’s old faves that still hit, new discoveries we can’t get enough of, and those limited-time-only specials. So let’s get into it.

Trader Joe's

Every fall I make a pilgrimage to TJ's for their pumpkin ravioli and their butternut squash cousins. They're so delicious with pesto or a quick brown butter sauce you can spice up with pantry staples. I eat them constantly for easy lunches and dinner sides. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle

Trader Joe's

I am trying to cut down on ordering pizza when don't have anything in the house. Keeping a few of these came in handy this summer when I so burnt out. I think this is more of an adult pizza as the flavors are a little spicer. Grab a cheese for the kids and enjoy this one for yourselves. — Katy Elliott, Senior Editor, Personal Stories

Sure, I like other brands of skyr, an Icelandic dairy product that I believe is technically a cheese but tastes like a super creamy yogurt. But I really love Trader Joe’s price point. I’ll dump one of these in a blender with a bunch of ice, half a cup of frozen mixed berries, and some milk, and I’ve got a high-protein snack that cools me off nicely on a hot day. — Kelly Faircloth, Executive Editor

Trader Joe's

My tweens got into boba this summer but they can get expensive fast. This kit cuts costs and they can easily make it themselves at home. — Katy Elliott

My kids eat string beans by the bag full, which is an expensive habit. These frozen beans come in a very large bag and are delicious. I keep them stocked on the regular. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's

I don't do a TJ run without these. They are a staple at my house and a special treat on Sunday mornings. — Katy Elliott

Trader Joe's

I am an absolute freak for anything maple-flavored, probably because it still seems like an exciting new flavor after all these years of living in maple syrup country. It’s so autumnal! But what really puts this over the top for me is the pecans. Best nut, sorry. — Kelly Faircloth

Trader Joe's

If you like coconut and mango you will love these little crunchy versions of the traditional dessert. Admittedly the mango bits are a little chewier than I expected, and I probably shouldn't eat them (I have braces), but I do because they're worth risking my orthodontist's ire. — Katie McPherson

Trader Joe's

I got this for my work from home lunch. It's flavorful and easy. I really like tangy sauce which gave it some kick. — Katy Elliott

Trader Joe's

I love this line of juices by TJ's — they're delicious, not crazy high in sugar, and they usually have some sort of veggie juice thrown in so I can pretend I'm being healthy. My kid and I demolish these whenever we buy them. The flavors come and go, but the purple one has been our fave so far. — Katie McPherson

Trader Joe's

If you like birthday cake flavored desserts, and I've tried them all, this gelato is a standout. It's just good, and extra creamy, with the right amount of sprinkles to be fun but not break your teeth because they're frozen. Just get it. — Katie McPherson