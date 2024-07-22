15 Trader Joe’s Budget School Lunches That Cost Less Than $7

I was responsible for packing my own lunchbox growing up, and let me tell ya: School lunches quickly became the bane of my existence. My go-to school lunch typically included a boring combination of some sort of turkey sandwich or wrap, Doritos, apples or grapes, and sometimes a sweet treat if I was lucky.

But now, as an adult, I totally get why my childhood fridge was stocked the way it was. Food is E-X-P-E-N-S-I-V-E. Plus, with two working parents, no one had time to prepare spaghetti and meatballs or a hearty grain bowl every day. And let's be real: a soggy meal-prepped sandwich doesn't really sound appetizing, does it?

If you're on the lookout for budget school lunch options that don't skimp on flavor or nutrition, allow me to direct your wallet and taste buds to Trader Joe's. The affordable grocer has tons of ready-to-eat meals, including prepackaged wraps and salads. TJ's is also known for its impressive selection of gluten-free items and frozen single meals, which I guarantee will win your kid the Best School Lunch Award.

Best of all, these budget school lunch options from TJ's require less work and cost less than $7 a pop!

From the Freezer Aisle

Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese

My dream adult dinner is your child’s dream school lunch: Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese. It costs less than $5 and is the “cool kid” of school lunches. So, you’re welcome.

Carne Asada Burritos

This two-for-one meal packs tons of zesty flavor and more than 20 grams of protein per beef burrito. It’s perfect whether your kids eat lunch together (aww, so cute!) or a friend forgets their lunch pail at home.

Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

One quick trip to the microwave, and your kid will have half the school thinking they have a personal chef back there. This frozen meal is basically savory chicken tenders, so there’s no reason for them not to love it.

Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese

Skip the tummy ache and bloat with TJ’s Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese. The pasta is made with rice flour and folded into a gooey blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Inspired by Indian cuisine, this classic dish features tender chunks of white chicken doused in a tomato-based, curry-flavored sauce. It’s a total flavor burst, so even little ones who aren’t super adventurous eaters should love it. All your kiddo has to do is pop it in the microwave for a few minutes! Plus, they’re getting a whopping 21 grams of protein.

Fresh Salads & Soups

Green Goddess Salad

If you want a healthier option that still packs a punch, opt for TJ’s ready-to-eat green goddess salad bowl. It has bite-sized chunks of chicken, a veggie rainbow, and crispy rice. Just drizzle the ranch dressing, snap on the lid, give it a big shake, and voilà!

Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad

Those with a more advanced palate (as in, they willingly eat veggies without the promise of ice cream afterward) will enjoy this leafy green salad with lemon-flavored chicken. There’s couscous and red quinoa, and it comes with a spicy roasted red pepper dressing.

Kettle Cooked Chicken Soup

Tired of packing sandwiches? Not to be dramatic, but your kid is probably tired of eating them, too. Switch things up with some not-so-homemade chicken soup.

Mediterranean Style Orzo Pasta

Cold pasta salad for the win! For protein, slip in some turkey roll-ups or pre-cooked diced chicken.

Tomato Feta Soup

How does a cup of soup and a half sandwich sound for lunch? Sounds pretty scrumptiously delicious to me! And it costs less than $5. Score!

Deluxe Wraps

Tuna Salad Wrap

Courtesy of Emily Weaver

Juicy chunks of tuna combined with leafy greens and bright chunks of tomatoes nestled in a crisp wheat tortilla, what more could you want? TJ’s $5 tuna wraps are made daily and are an excellent source of protein.

Turkey Club Wrap

Courtesy of Emily Weaver

Turkey sammies and wraps had their own lunch menu in my house growing up, and I wish I had known of TJ’s as a kid because you bet I would have begged my mom for a turkey club. This wrap has all the regular fixings, including turkey, turkey bacon, spinach, and tomato-based mayonnaise.

Tarragon Chicken Salad Wrap

Courtesy of Emily Weaver

If you cook with fresh herbs, chances are your kiddo may already eat parsley and tarragon — they just don’t know it. This $6 wrap is made with white meat, celery, lettuce, and herbs, and allergy warning: almonds.

Spicy Lentil Wrap

Courtesy of Emily Weaver

Vegetarians love TJ’s Spicy Lentil Wrap, which consists of lentil and bulgur wheat, shredded cabbage, red pepper paste, and spicy tahini sauce. It can be enjoyed hot or cold and costs less than $5.

Grilled Pesto Chicken Wrap

Courtesy of Emily Weaver

We know mayonnaise isn’t the healthiest or most flavorful spread out there, so why not switch things up with a hearty dollop of pesto? Plus, its garlicky, herby tang masks the shredded zucchini and sun-dried tomatoes. Your kid will never know!