There once was a time in fitness and diet culture where brands tried to convince us that we could stay in shape and be healthy by replacing one entire meal per day with a cup of cereal and a half-cup of skim milk — and we bought it. Things have gotten a little better since then, but now the new “trend” in eating better and taking care of yourself includes protein... a lot of it. While most doctors and health publications will assure you that you’re probably getting the amount of protein you need per day, we all have protein goals dependent on our lifestyle, our exercise routines, and our dietary needs — especially women. But how are we hitting our protein goals? We can’t possibly be expected to fight the patriarchy and get enough protein in every day, can we?

Luckily, like every conundrum in life, the women around you have the best advice. From Greek yogurt hacks to tips for getting more protein when you eat out, moms and women just like you have plenty of suggestions for hitting your protein goals each day.

How to Figure Out Your Protein Goal

If you’re stumped about just how much protein you should be eating, you’re not alone. It can be completely overwhelming, from TikToks claiming you should eat your “goal weight” in grams of protein to others suggesting you should shoot for a specific number. And then there’s the whole concept of adding up what you eat throughout the day and keeping up with your macros, which can feel like a lot. If you have specific goals, like building muscle, or are working with a specific set of circumstances, like insulin resistance, it’s worth asking your doctor what your protein goals should be. This number can vary for everyone.

But if you just want a number to shoot for you so you feel your best, Harvard reported that a commonly-quoted recommendation is 46 grams of protein for an adult woman. If you’d prefer to base it off of your calories, at least 10% of your calories should come from protein. And if still none of that feels right, just try eating what you can each day, prioritizing protein at each meal, and see how you feel.

Whether you know how much protein you should consume each day or not, it’s not unheard of to feel defeated when you try to hit that goal. One person can only eat so much Greek yogurt, you know? So whether you’re tired of cottage cheese and fruit or just want to eat something other than rolls of deli meat for lunch, these tips and hacks from women just like you are sure to help you get a little closer to your protein goal.

Mix Protein Powder Into Greek Yogurt Alexandr Kolesnikov/Moment/Getty Images “This is my best protein hack because when I do this, I end up with over 50 grams of protein in one meal. I use the Clean Simple Eats single-serve packs of protein powder and mix it into 1 1/2 cups of Greek yogurt. Together, that’s 54 grams of protein — about 34 in the yogurt and 20 in the protein powder. The texture also comes out nice and fluffy, and depending on the flavor of the protein powder (cake batter is the best), it can taste like a mousse-like dessert.” — Samantha, 36 years old

Use Protein Shakes Instead Of Coffee Creamer “I love flavored coffee creamer, but I just replaced it with a flavored protein milk or shake instead. Gives me a nice dose of protein with my morning coffee, and then I can make a heavier protein breakfast, too.” — Renee, 30 years old

Replace Sour Cream With Greek Yogurt “Use low-fat Greek yogurt anywhere I’d normally use sour cream. Game changer.” — Jessee, 27 years old

Try Protein Yogurts “I use a lot of Oikos 23-gram protein yogurt in smoothies or with fruit.” — Alyssa, 36 years old “I love the Chobani yogurt drinks with 20+ grams of protein. They’re lactose-free, so easy on my stomach. I can’t do whey protein, so my options can get limited.” — Jessica, 28 years old

Substitute Protein Shakes For Water In Muffin Mix “I like to use a bottle of protein drink in my bagged muffin mix instead of water. I can’t give up my sweets so I have to find ways to make them work for me.” — Richelle, 35 years old

Mix PB2 Powder Into Greek Yogurt “Low-fat Greek yogurt is my favorite. I mix it with PB2 protein powder, a few mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a packet of Splenda — tastes like dessert but still low-cal and high-protein.” — Jessee, 27 years old

Keep A Nice Stock Of Hardboiled Eggs “A hard-boiled egg, especially before water aerobics or senior strengthening class!” — Joann, 71 years old

Use Protein Pasta “Protein pasta is so good, it’s unreal. I like the Barilla+ pasta, but have also tried the Banza chickpea pasta. Such an easy way to get extra protein in, and all of my kids and picky husband eat it without issue.” — Brianna, 41 years old

Keep Extra Boneless, Skinless Chicken For Snacks “I make an extra boneless chicken breast with a meal and grab that for a snack rather than a carb or sugary item!” — Joann, 71 years old

Try Kodiak Waffles “Kodiak! Their frozen waffles and pancake mix changed my LIFE when I was pregnant. Protein + bland = morning sickness ideal.” — Allie, 31 years old

Double The Meats At Your Favorite Restaurants “At Chipotle, I get a salad with double chicken, black beans, veggies, and skip the cheese, sour cream, and rice. When I get home, I add Greek yogurt on top. Whole thing’s about 650 calories with 78g of protein. Easily two meals or a solid lunch if I skip breakfast.” — Jessee, 27 years old “When I had gestational diabetes and needed to rely on more protein and less carbs, I found great pleasure in ordering a Publix sub with double the meats and on a wrap. I’ve done the same at Jimmy John’s — double the meat and cheese, but wrap it up in their lettuce wrap. Tons of protein and so filling.” — Lauren, 31 years old

Rely On Cottage Cheese “Good Culture brand cottage cheese in eggs for a breakfast sandwich with turkey sausage and cheese, or just by itself. Blend it into pasta sauce and use Banza chickpea pasta.” — Alyssa, 36 years old