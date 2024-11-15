The throat zing. You read that phrase, and you know exactly what it feels like: panic. Because goodness knows moms can’t afford a moment of being sick during this time of year, yet it sure feels like from September to December, I find myself waking up every morning with a sore throat.

The trick is — I never really seem to get sick. Is it the weather? Is it the stress of the season? Is it because I have three children coughing in my face every day and my immune system can only do so much?

What causes a sore throat in the morning?

If you feel that sore throat all day long, chances are you're sick, babe. I'm sorry. But family medicine physician Dr. Bernadette Anderson tells Scary Mommy that even if that throat zing comes and goes, you can probably bet on a viral infection — even if you never feel too terrible. "You know that annoying tickle in your throat that starts when you're coming down with a cold? It's usually a virus causing the trouble. Sometimes your throat feels fine in the morning, but by afternoon, it's back to being scratchy. That's because your immune system is in a tug-of-war with the virus, making your symptoms come and go throughout the day," she says.

And while the weather itself doesn't make you sick, it can make you feel sick. Anderson shares that not only do the big temperature drops and shifts stress out your immune system, but dry air, especially during these chilly winter months, can dry your throat out, leaving you with that scratchy feeling. Try a humidifier and a glass of water to combat it.

Allergies, like pollen, dust, or even your pet, can also be to blame for your sore throat, especially if you've been cleaning. (Maybe pulling out Christmas decor from the dusty attic?) "It's your body's way of reacting to allergens in your environment. The good news? Once you're out of the house or get some fresh air, that scratchy feeling often fades away."

Other sore throat culprits include irritants (like secondhand smoke or low air quality), vocal strain (perhaps from yelling at the kids to pick up the LEGOs already, I get it), and mouth-breathing. If you suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), all of that stomach acid rising as you sleep could make you feel sore and scratchy, Anderson says. And a postnasal drip or nasal congestion can definitely give you the throat zing.

OK, so the sore throat isn’t making you feel sick. But what can you do about it?

That “zing” in the morning is a firing shot, and you want to get ahead of it. So, what do you do? Anderson says there are tons of easy remedies to help soothe the discomfort, including a warm saltwater gargle. “This is one of the simplest but most effective remedies. Mixing a teaspoon of salt into warm water and gargling a few times can help reduce swelling and kill bacteria in the throat. It’s that old-school trick for a reason.”

She also recommends honey and lemon tea (honey coats the throat, and lemon helps cut through the mucus) as both a soothing drink for your throat and an immune boost, as well as warm broth or soup, especially chicken. “Cysteine, an amino acid found in chicken, helps break up mucus secretions. The soup broth also helps to increase mucus flow, helping your body fight the cold virus,” she says. Be sure to stock up on some peppermint lozenges, too, for the cooling effect on your throat.

But above all — you’ve got to sleep and rest. And when you’re sleeping, try to stay elevated with some extra pillows, just in case it’s a postnasal drip giving you that zing each morning.

What if your sore throat comes with other symptoms?

The ear, nose, and throat are well connected, so if you notice a throat zing in the morning and feel a little stuffiness in your ears, you could absolutely have a viral infection — like a cold or flu — and maybe even an ear infection, Anderson says. “Stuffy ears often occur when there’s congestion in the eustachian tubes, which connect the middle ear to the back of the throat. When these tubes become blocked, it can lead to a feeling of fullness in the ears, along with throat discomfort.”

If you’re experiencing a fever, persistent symptoms (like lasting more than a few days or getting worse rather than improving), severe dizziness, or trouble breathing or swallowing, you need to see your doctor. It’s not just a morning throat zing anymore.

How do you keep a sore throat from becoming a full-blown sickness?

OK, you’ve got the throat zing, and you just got a call from the school that your kid is complaining of a stuffy nose and fever. What do you do? Besides keeping yourself hydrated and getting plenty of rest (ha), Anderson says some OTC medications and remedies can help you manage your symptoms and possibly prevent them from worsening.

If you feel like you’re getting legit sick with a congested nose and stuffiness, Anderson recommends a decongestant like Sudafed or a saline nasal spray or rinse to clean out your nose, as well as expectorants like Mucinex to loosen up any mucus in your chest or sinuses (this will also help stop a full-blown sinus infection from coming). If the sore throat is lingering or causes discomfort, feel free to take some OTC pain relievers like ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) or acetaminophen (Tylenol). If your sore throat gives way to a fever, these will help, too. And if you suspect that your sore throat is caused by allergies, be sure to get an antihistamine like Zyrtec or Claritin to dry up that excess mucus.

But sometimes, the simplest remedies are the best. Anderson recommends lots of fluids to keep your throat moist and to help loosen mucus, and she recommends CURE electrolytes (both for her patients and herself), as plant-based electrolytes help replenish lost fluids and support your immune system. “A humidifier in your room can also add moisture to the air, helping to prevent further irritation and making it easier to breathe. Keeping both your body and environment hydrated is a powerful combination for soothing those discomforts,” she says.

You can also stock up on lozenges or throat sprays if your sore throat is causing some pain, but Anderson warns that these are just a temporary fix and only offer relief for a short time. So, if the sore throat lasts all day, it’s time to get some other meds. Zinc and Vitamin C taken early on can also reduce the duration of your viral infection.

The throat zing each morning can be attributed to a lot of things, but no matter what, taking care of yourself will keep you from getting too sick or feeling too icky. ‘Tis the season for lots of things, but a sick parent isn’t one of them. Pop a lozenge, take a nap, and keep going.