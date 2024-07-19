Like many cat parents, there's nothing I love more than a good headbutt from my cat. Whether I've just come home from a long day or have just woken up and rolled out of bed, I live for that overzealous nuzzle. It makes me feel loved and appreciated by my cat — and after everything I do for her, can you blame me for wanting a little affection in return? I mean, I do clean up her poop every day, right? It's nice to know that she likes me back!

Anyway, the cat headbutt, or "bunting" as it's often called, is one of the cute quirks we all love about our feline friends. But why do they do it? And is it always a good thing?

"Headbutting in cats, often called 'bunting,' is typically a sign of affection or marking territory with their scent glands located on their head," Michelle Dulake, DVM, co-founder and CEO of Fera Pets, explains. "This behavior is generally normal and not a cause for concern."

While headbutting is perfectly normal for your cat to do, there are different reasons why they may or may not do it. Read on to learn more about why your cat headbutts and when you might want to go to the vet.

Why does your cat headbutt you?

Generally speaking, most cats enjoy bunting. Dulake says how much bunting your cat does depends on their personality, past experiences, and how comfortable they feel in their environment: "Some cats are more affectionate and social (making them more likely to headbutt), while others might be more reserved and/or shy."

Reasons for headbutting are similar to why humans affectionately touch their significant other or a family member — it's a surefire sign they like us a lot.

"Cats headbutt to show affection. It's their way of marking you with their scent, signifying that they see you as part of their family," Dr. Abel Gonzalez, DVM, tells Scary Mommy. "Headbutting also helps cats bond with their owners and other cats. It's a social gesture indicating trust and friendship."

Gonzalez adds that sometimes a cat headbutts you to get your attention, whether for petting, feeding, or playing, and other times, headbutting is used to mark their territory. "Cats spread their scent glands located on their heads. This helps them mark their territory, which includes their favorite humans," Gonzalez explains.

Are there specific things that might trigger headbutting?

As a cat parent, you might recognize that sometimes your cat headbutts you more one day than the next. What's the deal? Dulake says headbutting can be triggered by a variety of different reasons, including a desire for attention or affection, recognizing your scent after being away for a while, stress or seeking comfort, or positive reinforcement if they've been rewarded for their behavior in the past.

For instance, in my cat's experience, she always gives me a headbutt when I give her a treat after trimming her nails. She knows, deep inside, it was a good thing to do!

Is it always a good thing for a cat to headbutt?

According to Dulake, headbutting is completely normal in most cases and can be considered a good sign of affection and bonding. "It helps strengthen the bond between you and your cat and can be comforting for them," she says.

However, if a cat headbutts excessively or aggressively, it might be a sign that it's anxious, stressed, or has a medical issue. "Noticeable changes in their behavior, such as increased aggression or lethargy, are indicators that something is wrong," Dulake explains. "Wall pressing is more concerning. When a cat presses its head against a wall or other surface for no apparent reason, it's a serious behavior that can indicate a neurological issue, toxicity, or other health problems."

Dulake says that often wall pressing is a sign of conditions such as:

Brain tumor or injury

Liver disease (hepatic encephalopathy)

Toxic poisoning

Infections (such as rabies or fungal infections)

Stroke

If your cat is wall pressing, Dulake warns that seeking veterinary attention is essential. "This behavior should not be ignored, as it can be a symptom of a serious underlying health issue," she says.

What should you do if your cat is experiencing emotional issues?

In some instances, excessive headbutting might be a sign that your cat is experiencing some stress or discomfort. Maybe she's been left alone too long, or maybe she's not used to your new baby or the new furry friend in your house. If that's the case, Gonzalez recommends providing a safe, comfortable environment with plenty of hiding spots and vertical spaces. Additionally, he suggests engaging your cat with interactive play to help them expend energy and relieve stress, as well as providing your feline friend with a consistent routine to provide a sense of security.

And when in doubt, consult with your veterinarian to help you figure out solutions so your cat can return to her headbutting-with-love self.