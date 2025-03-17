Wife Throws Her Husband A Surprise Party At His Favorite Place: The Grocery Store

Unless you are one of those people who devotes a month to your birthday (A Birthday Person™), there’s a pretty good chance that you don’t go all out for your birthday as an adult. Maybe you do something special for the big ones — 30, 35, 40, etc. — but most people I know probably keep things pretty low-key. A cake with some friends or a special dinner with your partner.

But Amanda of Lakeland, Florida — half of the couple that runs the TikTok account @mickloveshack — recently threw a surprise birthday for her husband Alex that was the perfect blend of “boring adult nonsense” and “wholesome and childlike,” “lowkey” and “big deal.”

If you’re under the age of 25 and you’re reading this, here’s something you need to know: at some point, you are going to become emotionally connected to a grocery store in a way you didn’t realize was possible. For some it’s Costco. For others, Aldi or Wegmans. I still don’t know why this happens, but it seems to be, if not universal, something that happens to a whole lot of adults. Well, Amanda recognizes this in her husband, and decided: What better place to celebrate than in his favorite grocery store. So she concocted a plan...

The pair went in under the guise of simply picking up a birthday cake. Alex entered with a wave to an employee (“he knows everyone who works here” she shared in a caption). It wasn’t long before he ran into a friend who “just happened" to be there... and then another... and then another. As he moved through the store, he “ran into” all his friends and family, all “out shopping.” What were the odds?!

Obviously he figured it all out around guest #5 or so, but it was still fun to see who was lurking around the aisles. After he found everyone, the party headed over to the restaurant next door to celebrate the birthday boy.

“I pulled it off!” Amanda gloated at the end of the party. “The biggest surprise ever! He had no idea!”

Alex, for his part, thought the whole thing was hilarious, and so do we. Hilarious and yet oh-so-pure.