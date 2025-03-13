There’s something about certain brands that inspire rabid loyalty among shoppers. One of those brands, in my experience, is Aldi, where folks are often less “shoppers” and more “fans.” My dad and I will frequently call each other just to share some exciting, extremely random item we found among the “Aldi Finds” — a fever dream in the middle of the store full of rotating stock that can hold anything from satin pajamas to spinning mop buckets to hammock chairs to garden gnomes. (Have I bought all of these things and more, you ask? How about you lower your voice?).

On March 19, those fans/shoppers will be treated to a new assortment of goodies in that bizarre center aisle: Aldi Merch, and this time around there’s even a few items for the little Aldi fans among us.

This marks the first time an Aldi gear collection has offered something for their wee shoppers. Kids will have their choice of several adorable pullovers (emblazoned with the Aldi logo, naturally) ranging from sizes 3T to Youth Large. The vibe is decidedly retro, and I am here for the slightly muted tones here...

But there’s even more available for adults, from pullovers and vests to t-shirts, joggers, and even sneakers. Depending on the clothing in question, sizes range from Small to XX-Large. In keeping with Aldi’s reputation for thrift, all are are available for under $20. Children’s items cost under $10. My dad is going to be so excited when I roll up in my Aldi pullover with a matching one for him...

Now let’s also remember that as magical as the Aldi Finds aisle is, the magic is fleeting. Past collections have sold out quickly and one thing about our girl Aldi is that she’s always moving forward: she does not restock. Once these items are gone, they’re gone, so get while the getting’s good.