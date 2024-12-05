When I worked in the corporate world at a small tech start-up, things would get weird at the company Christmas party, and they would get weird fast. I always made a quick exit after one drink because I just always felt out of place. I would rather be home with my husband and dog than watching Gary from Accounting hit on our 22-year-old intern, y’know?

One woman on TikTok called out how strange these kinds of holiday parties can get, noting that the idea of not inviting spouses or partners is inappropriate.

“Okay, I'm not in corporate anymore, so maybe I'm weird for thinking this is weird, so let me know. But my friend was telling me that at her corporate job, they have an office party for Christmas and they don't bring spouses,” Piper Phillips begins.

“They don't bring significant others. They get dressed up in attire, that is fancy dresses, whatever. And they do not bring their significant others. I think this is weird. I'm putting myself in this situation as a 24-year-old woman. If I'm working at a big corporation, which I now work for myself. But before I did work at a company, I was thinking about the fact of getting dressed up in a dress to go to a holiday party where my 45, 50, 60-year-old male boss is gonna be there. Without any other significant others, it makes me feel weird.”

She goes on to explain that with the added aspect of alcohol, things can get dicey.

“When there's an open bar, when there's alcohol, I mean, especially in conservative, more male-dominant industries, I think it seems strange knowing that there's less young women in their 20s there. Then there's gonna be your bosses in position of power with an open bar and no other significant others, no wives of anyone there. It just, it seems really uncomfortable to me,” she explains before noting that company Christmas parties have developed a certain kind of reputation as a “work hard, play hard” mentality.

In her comment section, Piper was met with some differing opinions.

“Huh? Who said anyone was drinking alone with their analyst? Have you been to a party, ever?” one user said.

Others pointed out that most companies cannot afford to invite a plus one for every employee because the cost adds up quickly.

“This is common. It’s expensive to double the headcount,” one user said,

“Have you ever planned an event like that? I’m an executive assistant in corporate and regularly coordinate events- there is a budget and that would double the cost. Nice when it can happen but cost,” another noted.

One user sided with Piper, writing, “This is not a popular opinion based on comments, but I am sorry our young females have to feel this way. I have witnessed the issues /heard the stories and get this.”

In a follow-up video, Piper apologized for “accidentally rage-baiting” her followers, providing more detail on why she decided to ask some questions about spouse-free corporate holiday parties.

“All I know are my experiences I've seen with other people...and my past job that I did have working for a company. I just said I could see a world where it could be uncomfortable if you're a 24-year-old woman in cocktail attire at an event with your 60-year-old boss who maybe has had a few too many drinks,” she explained. “That stuff unfortunately does happen.”