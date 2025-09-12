There is an entire section of TikTok dedicated to “golf widows” AKA women ranting about their husbands who spend their weekends at the golf course, playing a mediocre round, and then drinking at the bar after with their buddies. Meanwhile, she’s with the kids, trying to make the most of a weekend. Y’know, that time of the week when families are supposed to be together?

While some might find this humorous, it’s actually not at all. One woman pointed out that this golfing epidemic has zero equivalent for women and wives. Seriously, try to think of something that is generally an activity for women (Yes, we know women can golf!), that takes 4-8 hours a day, eats up family weekends, and then also costs a boatload of money.

“Golf blows my mind,” Sam Doll begins. “Because what the hell is the girls' equivalent? ... What's like a generalized obsession that all women have, that all men hate? Doofuses in the comments are going to be like, ‘This is like women with reality TV.’ I'll stop you right there. Reality TV is not like golf in that it doesn't usually take all day ... it doesn't cost so much money. I guess it is like golf in that involves just fucking off and doing whatever.”

She continues, “The reason I even bring this up is, A: every couple I know fights about golf. Why? I just don't get ... Why? Is he going pro? Do I just go around and do some dumb fucking activity that I'm not very good at that costs a million dollars whenever the hell I want if I have kids?”

She goes on to say that she felt inspired to make this commentary because so many women on TikTok complain about their golfing husbands.

“On TikTok, the amount of wives I've seen just being like, ‘That feeling when you married a golfer!’ You didn't marry a golfer. If you were married to a golfer, you'd be richer. Married a guy with a fucking hobby that for some reason, culturally gets to prioritize it. It's so weird. I guess the only option is, we have to take up golf too. But I don't fucking want to, because golf's dumb and boring as f**k, and the outfits are ugly.”

After her video went viral, tens of thousands of people commented on Sam’s video, trying to brainstorm a hobby equivalent to golf.

“I signed my kids up for golf! Can’t wait for them to all go spend hours golfing without me while I stay home and watch reality TV. ✌🏻” one mom noted.

“Women who own/ride horses. 100%,” one user said to which someone replied, “But the amount of men who golf vs women who ride horses is drastically different lol.”

Another said, “As a couples therapist, I can confirm that golf can be the reason why couples come to couples therapy.”

“Video Games worse, because it's EVERY DAY for 6+ hours a day, and also expensive 🙃,” another noted.

One major point made by women in the comments is that it’s actually not just golf that keeps men away for hours at a time. Several other male-dominated hobbies take up time, energy, and money, including fishing and hunting. And we’ve seen it before! Male hobbies are much more likely to take the out of the home, alone, for many hours at a time, while traditional female hobbies often don’t leave the sphere of the home.