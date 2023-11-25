Shopping
You've Got To See How Clever These 60 Wildly Popular Things Are On Amazon
These useful finds are popular for a reason.
Written by Amanda Pellegrino Amazon
When things are wildly popular on Amazon, it usually means people are gushing about them in the reviews
and in real life — and these products check that box. From a waterproof blanket to protect your couch from your pets to a reusable smart notebook, you’re going to lose your mind when you see just how clever these 60 best-selling things are on Amazon. 01 This Convenient Egg & Veggie Slicer With 3 Different Modes
Slice your hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, mushrooms, strawberries, grapes, and more, easily and cleanly with this clever
slicer. Great for soft foods, the slicer has stainless steel blades and three modes — dice, wedge, and vertical — for mess-free cutting no matter if you’re having a snack or prepping toppings for a salad. 02 These Deep-Reaching Pimple Patches That Target Still-Forming Zits
This pack of eight
pimple patches goes above and beyond to target blemishes and reveal glowing skin. Each patch as 24 teeny microdarts that dissolve into the skin, releasing hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid to target those tricky, deep, early-stage, zits that a classic flat pimple patch simply can’t reach. 03 A Bracelet Tool That Helps You Put On Jewelry By Yourself
Stop asking for help when you need to put on a bracelet and grab this
tool instead. Simply put one end of your jewelry in the clasp, and use your other hand to attach it to the lock. It features a nonslip handle and a rubber lining on the clasp to protect your jewelry from scratches. 04 These Magnetic Measuring Spoons That Nest To Store
These stainless steel measuring
spoons are a kitchen must-have for so many reasons. First, they’re magnetic and nest together to store between uses. Second, one side of them features a traditional circular spoon and the other is an oval to easily slip into your spice jars — brilliant! And third, the set comes with a leveler so you always get exactly the amount you need. 05 This Lotion Bar That’s Plastic-Free & Super Moisturizing
Replace your plastic containers of lotion with this
bar for a more environmentally friendly but equally hydrating option. Infused with beeswax and activated by the heat of your body, the bar locks in moisture to soothe and heal dry skin from head to toe. Plus it’s packed with calendula and comfrey which can also relieve joint aches and help with inflammation. 06 A Foldable Sink Cover To Give Yourself Extra Counter Space
Expand your bathroom counter space without an expensive renovation when you have this
sink cover. It folds out to cover most of your sink and add additional surface space, while still leaving room to use the faucet. It holds up to 7 pounds, is heat-resistant up to 480 degrees, and has a textured surface in the center that doubles as a makeup brush cleaner. 07 A Soft Sherpa Dog Blanket That’s Waterproof To Protect Your Couch
If you want to snuggle with your pup but don’t want them to scratch or dirty up your couch, check out this clever
blanket. Not only is the reversible sherpa and fleece lining super soft and plush for you and your furry friend, but it’s waterproof and strong enough to withstand spills and scratching. 08 This Luxe Salt Scrub That Comes With A Wooden Spoon
This super exfoliating
scrub is packed with jojoba oil, argan oil, shea oil, and aloe vera, so it doesn’t just scrub away dead skin cells, sweat, and dirt to exfoliate — it also moisturizes. This sage and turmeric-infused paste is made with ultra fine and fine sea salt to scrub yet still dissolve, and it’s made without dyes, chemicals, or synthetic fragrances. 09 These Discreet Felt & Silicone Chair Leg Pads To Protect Your Floor
The best part of these
floor protectors? They actually stay on. With a soft felt bottom, these caps feature a silicone edge that stretches to tightly wrap around the legs of your tables, chairs, couches — you name it — regardless of their shape. They’ll protect your floor from scratches and keep the felt from popping off, all while blending into your furniture with their clear design. 10 A Powerful Multi-Size Jar Opener That Comes With A Can Opener
This clever
jar opener has four rubber-lined slots to fit different sized bottle caps and jar lids. It has a nonslip handle to make twisting around a beer bottle or pickle jar easier than ever. Plus, the set comes with a bottle opener that can also help you open tops and tabs. 11 A Face & Neck Massager With 7 LED Lights For Added Skin Benefits
This face and neck
massager has an ergonomic dolphin curve design that’s comfotable to use, no matter what area you’re targeting. Rechargeable via USB-C, this massager turns on with the simple press of one button and vibrates in three modes to massage your face, soothe your skin, and help give you a glowing complexion. This massager also has seven different LED lights, which reportedly can help to relax, firm, plump, and more. 12 An Electric Glass Kettle That Heats Up In Just 3 Minutes
Enjoy a hot cup of tea in under three minutes when you have this powerful
electric kettle. It has a 360-degree swivel base, an ergonomic handle that stays cool, an LED light that tells you when it’s on, and an automatic shutoff feature so you can sip without worry. It looks sleek with a cordless, glass design that holds 7.5 cups at a time. 13 This Gentle Misting Spray That Cleans Eyelids & Lashes
Just wash your face, spray this eyelid and eyelash
cleanser onto closed eyes, and wipe away any excess for a cleaner-than-ever feel. It can be used twice a day — morning and night — and cleans off any leftover makeup or crud without irritation or drying out your skin. In fact, it helps to calm redness and relieve your skin. 14 The Reusable Pet Hair Remover With Over 130,000 5-Star Ratings
This wildly popular pet hair
remover is a must-have for anyone with a furry friend. Simply swipe this reusable lint roller over your couches, chairs, clothes, car seats — you name it — to attract, and remove lingering hair. Then press the side button, open the center, and remove everything the roller collected. 15 A 3-In-1 Car Safety Hammer To Keep In Case Of Emergencies
This glow-in-the-dark safety
hammer should be in every single car in case of emergencies. It features tungsten steel flathead and spiked hammers to break car windows and a sharp blade to cut stuck seatbelts or tangled wires. It even comes with a safety cap to protect and store it safely. 16 These Unbreakable Cups That Look As Chic & Clear As Glass
These 13-ounce acrylic
cups are crystal clear enough to look like glass, but durable enough to be virtually unbreakable. Each order comes with six fun and vibrant colored cups with diamond cuts that will elevate any indoor or outdoor dinner. They’re dishwasher-safe and look great on any table. 17 A Natural Bristle Dry Brush For Smoother, More Radiant Skin
Body brushing is a Gwyneth Paltrow favorite, and you can do it too with this
dry brush. With natural boar bristles, this dry brush can help to promote blood circulation and stimulates the lymphatic system to exfoliate, unclog pores, and brighten your skin. It has a polished wooden handle and an anti-slip cotton strap, which makes it look stylish, too. 18 A Stainless Steel Hook That Makes Flipping Food On The Grill Easier
Safely flip your steaks, chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, ribs, and more when you have this stainless steel
hook. Available for right or left handers, the pigtail design of the hook makes it easy to turn, flip, and grab your food without burning fingers, rubbing off marinade, or dropping anything into the grates. 19 This Stainless Steel Tongue Scraper With A Linen Travel Pouch
Use this stainless steel
scraper to remove the plaque layers from your tongue, improve your breath, and promote healthier taste buds. It’s rust-proof and comes with a linen carrying case for easy storage. Wash your face, brush your teeth, and scrape your tongue — that’s your new nighttime routine. 20 A Quick-To-Use Veggie Slicer With 4 Different Chopping Options
Slice up all your veggies and fruits quickly and easily with this versatile
chopper. It includes four interchangeable blade attachments — for slicing, large dicing, small dicing, and creating zoodles — and a plastic container that collects everything you’ve cut. Plus, it has a non-skid base so it doesn’t slip while you’re using it. 21 This Modern Timer With 6 Pre-Set Times
This modern square
timer features easy-to-read numbers and an adjustable alarm volume to customize to exactly what you need. Each color features six different pre-set times — from 10/20/30/60 seconds, to 5/15/30/60 minutes. These can help with everything from timing bakes to time management. 22 This Facial Cleansing Brush From A Fan-Favorite Brand
With nearly 17,000 five-star ratings, this facial
cleansing brush is a great addition to your skincare routine. Just add your cleanser and let the soft brush head do it’s magic. It has two speeds — deep clean and gentle exfoliation — and it’s water-resistant so you can use it in the shower. 23 A Set Of 1-Cup Silicone Trays For Easy Meal Prep
Whether you’re a meal prep newbie or pro, these silicone freezer
trays are a necessary addition to your routine. With four rectangular cubes, each tray is perfect for storing and freezing soups, chilis, bone broths, sauces — you name it. They’re oven safe up to 415 degrees and each cube has pre-measured lines to fill to 1 cup or 0.5 cup. 24 A Rice Water Shampoo & Conditioner Bar That’s So Nourishing
This
shampoo bar not only reduces your single-use plastic consumption, but it’s also delivers nutrients and cleansing directly to the hair and scalp. Packed with Argan oil, olive oil, coconut oil, and rice water, this bar also doubles as a conditioner to keep your hair moisturized, soft, and protected from the elements. 25 This Bamboo Knife Block That Tucks Neatly In Your Drawer
This large bamboo
knife block slips directly into your drawers to save counter space while storing up to 16 knives and one sharpener. The top layer holds eight knives up to 9.25 inches long, and the bottom layer holds eight knives up to 16 inches long. Plus the slight angle ensures you can easily pull them out whenever you need them. 26 A Lavender Mask That Peels Away Dry & Cracked Foot Skin
Packed with relaxing lavender extract, this foot peel
mask removes calluses and dry skin to reveal the baby smooth skin underneath. Simply slip your feet into the lotion-filled booties, wear for 60 minutes, remove, and then watch your feet satisfyingly peel over the next seven to 14 days. 27 This Powerful Brow Glue With Over 15,000 5-Star Ratings
Style your brows with this
glue and keep them looking great for up to 16 hours. It’s doesn’t cake, flake, or dry up so your brows maintain their shape and look better than ever for a long, long time. It comes in a see-through paste, or in a few brow-matching colors if you want a little more coverage. 28 A Microwavable Silicone Popcorn Popper That Doubles As A Serving Bowl
Just fill this
popper with kernels up to one of the two measurement lines, put it in the microwave for up to three minutes, and — voila — you have perfectly popped popcorn for your afternoon snack or movie night. This popper can hold up to 15 cups of popped corn, so it doubles as a movie night serving bowl. Plus, it collapses to just 2.3 inches for easy storage. 29 These Silk Scrunchies That Are Good For Your Hair
Made with buttery soft silk, these
scrunchies prevent tugging, breaking, and other issues that can lead to damage or split ends. Gentle on your hair, these scrunches come in multiple colors and sizes, so they will look great and chic while protecting your locks to keep them as luscious as ever. 30 These Food-Grade Gloves That Are Cut-Resistant
Protect your hands and fingers from sharp knives in the kitchen when you have these tough
gloves. The gloves are four times stronger than leather and 10 times stronger than steel to offer you extreme protection without sacrificing grip or comfort while you’re slicing and dicing in the kitchen. It’s no wonder why they have 28,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. 31 This Magnetic Cord Holder To Keep Your Desktop Organized
With a magnetic top and nonslip sides, this squared-off pyramid shaped
cable wrangler is a simple but super effective addition to your desk. The magnetic top attaches to the ends of your chargers and wires to keep them stable and easily accessible. The set also includes detachable cable collars to make your non-magnetic wires magnetic. 32 This Sleek Glass & Silicone Container With An Leakproof Lid
Pack your lunch in this durable BPA-free glass and silicone
container. With a leakproof, screw-top lid, the bowl is great for snacks, soups, yogurt — you name it. It’s has a minimalist style that is super appealing and though it holds 2 cups, it’s compact enough to fit in your purse or backpack. Bonus: it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe. 33 A Biotin-Infused Hair Oil That Strengthens & Smoothes Your Locks
This rosemary
hair oil is a bestseller on Amazon with over 48,000 five-star reviews. Why do people buy this en masse? Because it’s made with a blend of castor oil, rosemary leaf oil, jojoba seed oil, peppermint oil, biotin, and more to promote longer longs with fewer split ends and a shinyk, smooth look. 34 This 4-Cup Nonstick Pan For Easy Eggs & Pancakes
This clever
egg pan has four 2.5-centimeter tall cups that make perfect omelets, over easy eggs, pancakes — you name it. It heats evenly no matter which compartment you’re cooking in and has a nonstick coating so your eggs turn out perfectly every single time. Best of all, it doesn’t have any difficult-to-clean grooves for food to get stuck in. 35 This Viral Heatless Curling Set With A Soft Satin Cover
This heatless
curling set is a modern styling essential, as if its viral status and bestseller ranking doesn’t already tell you that. It comes with one satin curler and two satin scrunchies that are super gentle on your hair to prevent tugging, ripping, and breakage. It’s comfortable to sleep in and gives you beachy waves without the heat. 36 This Reusable Smart Notebook That Transfers To An App
Take notes or write the next great American novel on this
reusable notebook. With integrated smart technology, it converts your handwriting to text in an app, which you can then upload to the cloud. Then, when it’s transferred, simply use the included microfiber cloth to wipe it all away and start over. 37 This Fat Separator With A Built-In Stopper & Measurements
With a pre-measured base, this
cup pours from the bottom, so as the fat separates from the rest of your drippings, the flavor pours out — not grease. The top has a strainer to keep larger unwanted bits out. It has a built-in stopper, an ergonomic handle, and an easy pourer with a shield to prevent splashing. 38 This Setting Spray To Lock Your Makeup In Place All Day Long
This weightless K-beauty misting setting
spray has a matte finish to preserve your makeup and lock it in place all day long. It gives you a brilliant glow, and reduces smudging, greasing, creasing, and fading so you look ready to go for hours and hours. 39 This Rubber Handheld Fidget Toy With 8 Different Functions
Whether you’re a gamer or not, this
fidget toy replicates the motions of a classic controller to improve focus and ease stress. It has eight functions — including buttons, a scroll, and a rotary dial — and it fits in the palm of your hand so you can freely fidget anywhere you are. 40 These Soft Microfiber Makeup Headbands With Adorable Bows
These makeup
headbands are an adorable addition to your skincare routine with their oversized bows. They’re stretchy, soft, and plush, and the headband sits flush to your hairline and behind your ears to keep your face clear while applying makeup or washing your face while the microfiber absorbs any splash-back. 41 A Foldable & Portable Light With 8 Brightness Settings
This wireless, battery-powered
lamp folds in on itself so you can bring it with you anywhere you go. The 38 LED lights won’t cause eye fatigue and are dimmable with eight brightness levels. This sleek light has a touch controlled base for easy use and has a 10-hour battery life. 42 A 2-Sided Makeup Eraser Cloth That Just Needs Water To Work Just add water and this cloth will remove your foundation, eyeliner, lipstick, waterproof mascara, and more. One side features an ultra plush surface to cleanse and erase, while the other side is great for exfoliating. It’s reusable for three to five years and can be thrown in the washing machine for easy cleaning. 43 This Warm Beanie With A Built-In Headlamp
Not only is this one-size-fits-all
beanie super warm and soft, but it also features a built-in headlamp for hands-free light. Rechargeable, the light has an eight-hour battery life and features three brightness settings to adjust depending on what you’re doing, whether it’s walking the dog, taking out the trash, or jogging. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 41 44 This Roll-On Perfume That Uses pH For Your Perfect Scent
This roll-on
perfume is small enough to take anywhere you go, while still packing a punch. The pheromone-infused formula reacts to your body’s pH to create a custom scent that’s just for you. Plus, it can be worn alone or layered along with your favorite perfume. 45 This Terracotta Bear That Keeps Brown Sugar Soft
Made of unglazed terracotta clay, this cheeky little
bear maintains moisture to keep your brown sugar soft and ready to use for three to six months. Just soak it in water and watch it do the work. Plus, it can even be used to keep bread, crackers, pretzels, marshmallows, and more fresh. 46 These Squeezable Fidget Toys To Help Promote Focus
Whether you need help focusing or de-stressing, these
fidget balls can do the trick. Each one is squishy and has numerous poppers that are prime for squeezing to help you maintain attention and relieve stress. Plus, it comes with a keychain to act as another fidgeting method or to hang on your baag. 47 An Extra-Tall Herb Keeper That Keeps Greens Fresh For 3 Weeks
Keep your herbs fresher for longer with this extra large
saver. It features a glass base, a stainless steel core, and an ergonomic knob at the top to easily pull in and out. The water you pour in the bottom and air vents at the top allow the herbs to breathe and stay fresh for up to three weeks. 48 A Clever Gadget That Keeps Your Bed Sheets From Tangling
Say goodbye to tangled bedsheets, lost socks, or other annoying laundry issues when you have these clever sheet
detanglers. Simply attach them to your linens to prevent tangling, help your laundry dry faster, and reduce wrinkles. They work in washers and dryers, and they’re reusable. 49 This Soothing Eye Mask That Can Be Used Hot Or Cold
This
eye mask is filled with flexible gel beads, so it can be popped in the freezer to relieve puffiness, provide relief from migraines, and brighten your skin. You can also toss it in the microwave to soothe dry eyes and fatigue. It’s easy to wear, too, since it has a stretchy strap with adjustable Velcro ends to fit around your head comfortably but snuggly. 50 A Quiet Manual Coffee Grinder With 18 Adjustable Settings
This manual coffee
grinder has 18 settings to create coarse, medium or fine coffee grinds to work with anything from a French press to an espresso machine and everything in between. It’s quiet, portable, and features an ergonomic handle to make grinding your coffee easier than ever. 51 An Easy-To-Use Hair Wax Stick For Shiny, Non-Greasy Locks
Create the perfect slicked back bun or ponytail with this
wax stick, which is so easy to use. It’s packed with beeswax, avocado oil, vitamin E, and castor oil to deeply nourish your hair without making it greasy. Meanwhile, you’ll just enjoy your frizz- and fly away-free hairdo. 52 This Mister That Sprays 1/4 Teaspoon At A Time
Whether you’re looking to dress a salad or prep a pan, this
sprayer mists you go-to oil evenly and mess-free. Each pull of the easy-to-use handle releases 1/4 teaspoon of oil, so you know exactly how much you’re eating or cooking with. And the whole set comes with a brush to easily clean the bottle. 53 These Exfoliating Gloves With Over 24,000 5-Star Reviews
Use these
exfoliating mitts in the shower alone or with your normal soap to lift away dead skin sells, soothe bumpy skin, increase circulation, and help prevent ingrown hairs. When wet, it conforms to the shape of your hand to scrub and reveal glowing skin. It also works as a great self-tan remover. 54 These Silicone Cups For Perfectly Poached Eggs
Just crack some eggs into these
silicone cups, set them in 1 inch of boiling water, cover your pan, and in a matter of moments, your perfectly poached eggs will be revealed and ready to eat — no weird swirling of water required. Each one is heat resistant up to 405 degrees, so they can also be used in the microwave or oven. 55 This French Fry Cupholder Insert That Has A Spot For Sauce
Eat your French fries in the car without awkwardly putting them between your legs when you have this
holder. It fits directly into your standard-sized cupholders to keep your fries in place and within easy reach. Meanwhile, an attached ramekin boasts a spot to hold your favorite sauce for even easier dipping and eating. 56 A Plastic Shelf Riser To Organize Your Refrigerator
This plastic
shelf is adjustable from 5.9 to 8.6 inches to take advantage of vertical space in your refrigerator and allow you to stack your food containers and see them easily for extra storage. It has nonslip feet to keep it steady and can be hand-washed to clean in case there are any accidental spills. 57 This Tea Tree Oil That Soothes & Relieves Irritated Skin
This tea tree oil
balm is packed with green tea, peppermint, lavender, lemon, beeswax, and more — which means its seriously nourishing and moisturizing. It can provide relief from a great number of things including itchy bug bites, razor burn, eczema, psoriasis, chapped lips, cracked cuticles, dry skin, diaper rash, and more. 58 These Produce Savers That Keep Your Fruit & Veggies Fresh
Quit throwing out rotten fruits and vegetables when you add these apple-shaped
containers to your refrigerator’s crisper drawer or fruit bowl. They each hold ethylene absorption packets that lasts up to 90 days to keep your produce fresher for longer. And they really do work — just peep the 5,000 five-star reviews. 59 These Giant Leaf Scoopers That Hang To Store
Get your yard in tip-top shape with these giant leaf
scoopers. They’re made of a tough plastic and feature raised edges to rake up, collect, and dump wet or dry leaves easily and mess-free — no easily bent wire rake required. Plus, they both feature holes to easily hang between uses. 60 This Stainless Steel Splatter Screen For Mess-Free Cooking
This stainless steel
splatter screen features extra-fine mesh to protect your counter and appliances from greasy messes while steam can still come out. With an oversized design, it fits on top of your pots and pans with a super sturdy frame, but the little legs keep it off your counter when you don’t need it. Bonus: it’s dishwasher-safe to easily clean between uses.