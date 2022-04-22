You've Got To See How Genius These 50 Weird, Wildly Popular Things Are On Amazon

It’s fairly easy to get lost on Amazon. You start clicking around looking for one thing and then suddenly notice something else you need. If you’ve got a Prime membership, that free shipping also makes it more than easy to stock up on supplies. For moms especially, it’s been quite a lifesaver when it comes to restocking on diapers, formula, and other childhood necessities.

But, it’s also a great place to find stuff for you that has nothing to do with the kids. Because, you deserve it. And if you’ve been holding out on treating yourself, maybe now’s a good time to peruse this list of weird yet wonderful items you can find on the site. Amazon’s got plenty of stuff you need, and even more stuff you didn’t know you needed.

The best part about Amazon is that they’ve got items in all price ranges. Allow yourself a mini-splurge, and check out some of this popular (yet not wallet-breaking) stuff that might end up making your life a little easier.

01 A Device That’ll Get Your Makeup Brushes Really Clean Amazon Luxe Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner $28 See On Amazon Makeup brushes can carry a ton of germs. Make sure you’re getting rid of them with this makeup brush cleaner that does all the hard work for you. This kit comes with everything you need, including a break-resistant cleaning bowl. “I absolutely adore this machine,” said one Amazon reviewer. “I will never wash my brush [by] hand again because this machine takes everything out.”

02 A Knee Pillow That Might Help You Sleep Better Amazon Cushy Form Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers $19 See On Amazon I’m no stranger to back pain. But, it’s gotten tremendously better since I bought this exact pillow back in 2018. Made of memory foam, it’s a cozy way to get a bit of restorative rest. The angling of the pillow also promotes good circulation, and the pillow itself is built to last — just ask the over 7,000 fans on Amazon who also use it to get better rest.

03 An Ice Roller That’ll Feel Great On Your Skin In The Summer Amazon Kitsch Ice Roller for Face $14 See On Amazon Whether you suffer from TMJ symptoms or just need some cooling relief after a workout, this ice roller will become your new best friend. Made from stainless steel, it can help control puffiness and even help out with headaches. It’s a great way to add a small dose of self-care into your routine. You can get it in one of two shades of pink.

04 This Refreshing Body Butter Made From Extra Virgin Olive Oil Amazon Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Facial and Body Butter Cream $15 See On Amazon If you’re the kind of parent who literally shuts down at the end of the day because you’re too damn tired to do anything you actually enjoy, then you should buy this body butter. Because, it’ll remind you that you deserve time to relax and chill. This particular butter is special since it’s made from raw ingredients, including olive oil and almond oil. “It is perfect for thwarting the dry skin that cold air and heat can create,” said one Amazon reviewer. “I have received many compliments on my skin and hair since I began using Bliss of Greece products, and I highly recommend them!”

05 A Pasta Strainer That’ll Up Your Kitchen Game Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $15 See On Amazon Have you ever cooked pasta by yourself? Then, you already know how much you need this pot strainer. Save yourself a ton of hassle and join the Snap N Strain fan club. Available in five colors, this genius gadget will fit almost all round pots and pans. With over 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, you’ll find yourself agreeing with one reviewer who stated, “why didn't I discover this earlier?”

06 Peptide Cream That’ll Help Moisturize Your Skin Amazon iQ Natural Neck Firming Cream $23 See On Amazon Between us, your neck is truly beautiful just as it is. But, it makes sense if you want to give it a little TLC. This neck firming cream is a popular choice, with plenty of reviewers saying they’d buy it again. “I was amazed at how soon I started noticing a difference in my neck lines and chest lines. I love how this cream isn’t heavy, greasy and has no odor,” one said. It contains organic coconut oil, grapeseed oil, and plenty of peptides.

07 Wipes That’ll Ensure You Always Feel Fresh While Traveling Amazon BOOTY WIPES for Women $19 See On Amazon Listen, this is a list of “weird” and popular items that you might not have thought to get for yourself. So, that means that Booty Wipes make the cut. Over 500 people gave these flushable wipes five-stars. They’re discreet enough to bring with you everywhere. You’ll no longer fear going to a rest-stop bathroom and realizing just minutes too late that it’s out of toilet paper. There are 60 per pack, so it’ll last you some time.

08 A Light Therapy Lamp That’ll Help Tame Your Cold-Weather Blues Amazon Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp $50 See On Amazon Have you ever tried light therapy? Maybe now’s the time. This light may be able to help with everything from sleep to stress relief. The therapy lamp has an LED that’ll last for approximately 50,000 hours before eventually going out. “I really like how this has a very small footprint,” noted one Amazon customer. “I put it on my bedside table and turn it on when my alarm goes off and I sit up and watch [morning shows]. I've only had it a few days, but I do seem to be feeling more awake when I get to work. It used to take me until lunchtime until I felt like I was really with it, and now I feel like I'm fine as soon as I get there.” Dare I say this might work even better than that second cup of coffee?

09 This Microneedling Roller That’ll Give You More Glow Amazon Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $15 See On Amazon Have you heard of micro needling procedures but feel a little scared to get them done? You might want to ease into it with this derma roller that over 16,000 have fully praised. These gadgets can help brighten skin as well as promote healthy hair growth. This is meant to put pressure on and exfoliate — and not puncture — your skin, and the seller recommends using it once a week to see results.

10 Rose Water That’s Beneficial For Both Your Skin And Hair Amazon iQ Natural Rose Water for Face and Hair $13 See On Amazon On the topic of great skin care products, this rose water is also a huge hit. It’s cultivated from a Moroccan rose farm, and only contains rose water — nothing else. Great for your face and hair, it can be used to calm down irritated skin and give you a much-needed refresh on a hot day. Even the smell of it might give your day a boost.

11 An At-Home Cupping Kit To Help Aches And Pains Amazon Ionic Energy Cupping Therapy Set $30 See On Amazon Remember when cupping was all the rage? You can now try it yourself from the safety of your own home. Great for conditions like arthritis and plantar fasciitis, each cup contains six negative ion beads, which are often believed to help with both circulation and general wellbeing. “They really are good for the pain and the circle imprint only [stays] on me for around an hour and the pain is gone for hours,” noted one satisfied customer.

12 Magnets That Can Keep Important Paperwork Together Amazon Papercode Magnetic Clips (12-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to organize your child’s report cards, art projects, or assignments, there’s no better solution than a magnetic clip. They’re cheap, reliable, and get the job done — and Amazon customers are obsessed. “I use them to hold mail waiting to be delivered, posters and calendars in my classroom, and lots of different papers,” one reviewer said. “I use them on metal cabinets in my garage for small items like box cutters. These are bendable enough that I can flex them as needed, but not flimsy.” They even come in a multicolor pack, if that’s more your aesthetic.

13 These Tongue Scrapers That’ll Make Your Mouth Sparkle Amazon Oralganix 2-in-1 Tongue Cleaner (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Do you clean your tongue? Probably not, right? Well, Oralganix made it quite easy to get into the habit. This product falls more on the “weird” side of things, but plenty of fresh-tongued Amazon reviewers are more than happy to share their praise of these scrapers. “These brushes work really well. They make your mouth feel super clean,” one said. This is a must-have product before heading on that first date with someone new.

14 These Bands That’ll Keep Your Kiddo Bug Bite-Free Amazon Superband Classic Disney Insect & Mosquito Repelling Wristband (25-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Sometimes, the best gift you can give a parent is security. So while you might not find these mosquito-repelling wristbands quite as appealing as your young kids will, you’ll love the fact that you’ll have fewer bug bites to worry about. Made from all-natural oils and Deet-free, these bracelets will also fit adults. You’ll also love the fact that they’re waterproof.

15 A UV Light That’ll Help You Spot Accidents Immediately Amazon ANGRY ORANGE UV Flashlight $18 See On Amazon Pets are wonderful. They can be our pals when we’re having a bad day, and cheer us up like no other. But sometimes, pets can have accidents — and sometimes, those accidents can be a bit sneaky. This UV flashlight is the best way to spot an issue. All it needs is an AA battery (which is not included) and it can help make your home a much more pleasant, better-smelling place to be. Don’t have pets? It might work wonders for toddlers, too.

16 Menstrual Cups That Are Perfect For Beginners Amazon DUTCHESS Menstrual Cups (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Menstrual cups aren’t for everyone, but they’re worth a try if you’re looking for more environmentally friendly ways to handle that time of the month. These Dutchess cups are leak-proof, reusable, and a total bargain. “These are exceptionally better than the traditional pads or tampons,” raved one Amazon customer. “They stop any and all leaking so all you need to wear is this. I also did not think this would help relieve period symptoms (and I experience terrible symptoms), but it does. I was incredibly more comfortable because I used these.”

17 This Hair Brush That’ll Kick Knots To The Curb Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush for Adults $12 See On Amazon Brushing your hair shouldn’t be a chore. Consider upgrading your hair brushes for this Crave Naturals brush, which kids will also love. “Wildly popular” is actually an understatement when it comes to this brush. Over 40,000 customers have given it five stars, with many people swearing by the results. It’s also great for natural hair. It comes in six colors, and you may find yourself buying... all of them.

18 This Soap That Can Help Soothe Your Skin Irritations Amazon Marie's Original Itch Relief Soap Body Wash Bar $9 See On Amazon Life isn’t fun when you’re itchy. It might be a good time to introduce new, helpful products — like this itch relief soap — into your hygiene routine. Great for bites and rashes, it might end up making a huge difference in how you feel this season when the bugs emerge. “As soon as I received this product and tried it, I ordered more,” said one Amazon customer.

19 A Purse Storage System That’ll Help You Stay Organized Amazon Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $16 See On Amazon Just picture it: You’re back in the car after an extensive shopping trip, and leave your purse on the seat next to you. One sharp turn later, and everything that was once in your purse is now... not. This purse holder will give you a safe place to store your bag. Available in both tan and black, it can also match the interior of your car. “I spend a lot of time in my car with my children running back-and-forth doing the mommy thing,” said one reviewer on Amazon. “This little gadget has made my life so much easier.”

20 These Nail Clippers That Are Up For Any Challenge Amazon Kohm CP-900 Toenail Clippers for Thick, Fungal or Ingrown Toenails $15 See On Amazon Our feet can take a lot of abuse. We’re always on them, chasing kids around while managing everything else on a daily basis. Treat them right with these toenail clippers that are excellent at tackling some of your most worrisome foot problems. Made from stainless steel, these have a rubber handle that’ll offer more grip and control than your standard clipper.

21 This Hanging Purse Organizer That’ll Conquer Clutter Amazon ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer $16 See On Amazon Organization is a skill we all work towards every day. This hanging purse organizer is a must-have if you’ve got quite the bag collection. Over 5,000 Amazon customers have fallen in love with this solution. It’s got eight slots that can conquer bags of most sizes. Since the pockets are clear, your purses will be easy to see. You can get this in four colors, in case you want to go a step further and find an organizer that looks best with your purses and totes.

22 An Abdominal Mat That’ll Help You Work Up A Sweat Amazon Elite Sportz Equipment Ab Mat $30 See On Amazon Finding ways to exercise and get moving has been tough the last few years. This ab mat is made of supportive, high-density foam that’ll help aid you while doing extended situps, or other floor activities. If you suffer from back pain, this could be a gamechanger. “Oh my, this is a great product and helps me so much with my Ab work,” raved one Amazon customer. “Also I just lay on it with it in the correction position, and it makes my back feel great! Highly recommend.”

23 Castor Oil That Can Strengthen Your Eyelashes Amazon iQ Natural Castor Oil $15 See On Amazon Need to boost your brows or lashes? Before you think about extreme solutions, you should try castor oil. This oil helps strengthen and nourish your eyelash and eyebrow hair and may be just what you need in your routine. “I've been using this oil every night for over a week. I've already noticed I'm losing significantly fewer eyelashes. And my eyelashes seem so much fuller already. I'm very glad I tried it. I plan to continue to use this indefinitely,” said one reviewer.

24 A Pen That’ll Help You Protect Your Cash Amazon NoteShield Counterfeit Bill Detector Pen (6-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Admit it — you always wanted one of these as a kid. Now, they’re more affordable than ever. Ideal for people who still prefer cash over credit, this set of counterfeit bill detector pens will give you some peace of mind. This is also great for people who have small businesses and want a bit more financial security. “I've been selling items in preparation for moving and was a bit nervous about 100s,” said one Amazon reviewer. “However, I didn't want to lose a sale by demanding small bills. These have given me peace of mind. I gave one to my cleaning lady and one to a friend who owns a small business as well.”

25 Magnet Sheets That’ll Turn Any Image Into A Magnet Amazon Kedudes Magnetic Sheet with Adhesive Backing (10-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Whether it’s your kid’s art project or your work schedule for the week, important documents are easy to find when they’re stuck on the fridge. These magnetic sheets are great for art projects, or for turning small masterpieces into treasured heirlooms. They’ve got 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with one crafty reviewer saying they’ve used them to magnetize stickers to make them last longer.

26 A Beard Apron That’s Both Practical And Entertaining Amazon Beard King Beard Bib Apron $19 See On Amazon Looking for a good gift for the guy in your life? This beard apron is definitely a little weird, but also wildly popular. Over 3,000 have sung its praises on Amazon, with most delighted over the fact that their bathrooms are no longer covered in pesky stray facial hair. The built-in tray catches everything before it hits the floor. So technically, it’s a good gift for everyone in your home.

27 These Popcorn Boxes That’ll Help Turn Your Home Into A Theater Amazon Movie Night Popcorn Boxes (20-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Add an extra layer of fun to movie night with these popcorn boxes. If you have multiple kids at home, it’s a good way to ensure that they all have the same amount before the movie starts. They’re also wildly popular on Amazon, with over 2,5000 five-star reviews. While it helps to have a popcorn machine to add to the magic, you can easily fill these containers with any type. They also work to hold candy, if that’s your movie snack of choice.

28 Rug Tape That’ll Fix Any Hazardous Curls Amazon NeverCurl Double Sided Extra Thick Rug Tape $14 See On Amazon Even if your home decor is perfect, a curled rug can throw off your whole vibe. You might not have realized that a product existed just to fix this problem. This rug tape will make things more secure, and remove the “tripping hazard” aspect from your rug. “I don't know why I didn't do this years ago. Finally, my dog and I both can walk in the kitchen and bathroom without tip-toeing over the rugs being afraid we are going to fall,” said one reviewer.

29 A Chemical Peel You Can Safely Do At Home Amazon QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 70% Gel Peel with Chamomile and Green Tea Extracts $20 See On Amazon Need a little pick-me-up? Of course you do, these years have been awful on everyone. This glycolic acid peel will help you transform your bedroom into a spa. It’s good for exfoliation and collagen regeneration and is a great way to perform a little self-care. This bottle might also save you some cash. “Used to pay almost $100 at a dermatologist's office for a peel when I realized I could buy for a fraction of that cost enough of the same kind of acid peel they use for months and months of use,” one Amazon reviewer said.

30 This Manual Coffee Grinder That’ll Add Flavor To Your Morning Amazon Coffee Gator Manual Coffee Grinder $32 See On Amazon If you find yourself grabbing coffee from a shop every day, this stainless steel manual coffee grinder may end up saving you lot of money. Coffee fans on Amazon are shocked by the taste that this grinder can give, with one saying, “You can make adjustments to how fine or coarse you want your grind. I use the Ninja Coffee System and it's a pour-over style maker and I've never had such amazing coffee in my life. This combo has been the best I've ever had.” Sold.

31 A Poster That’ll Remind You To Stretch Every Day Amazon NewMe Fitness Workout Poster $15 See On Amazon Yoga can help you become more flexible. And the more flexible you are, the better you might feel during the day. This poster goes over a few simple moves that you can do any time of the day. Hang this up around your home office and let it remind you to stretch, move, and take a screen break. If yoga’s not your thing, they also have this available for barbell routines, kettlebells, pilates, and more.

32 A Meat Thermometer That’ll Give You The Perfect Cook Amazon Kizen Meat Instant Read Thermometer $20 See On Amazon Never worried about undercooked meat again with this instant-read thermometer. Great for anyone who loves grilling outdoors, this thermometer can save you from chaos during your neighborhood cookout. But, the best part about this thermometer is that it comes in different versions. You can choose one with a bottle opener on it to serve two purposes, or get one with a longer probe depending on what you’re cooking.

33 A Tree Swing You And Your Kids Will Both Enjoy Amazon Jungle Gym Kingdom Tree Swing for Kids $26 See On Amazon If you have kids, you might be looking for some cheap and easy solutions to get them outside this summer. This tree swing is absolutely perfect. In fact, you might want to grab more than one if you have multiples. This swing can support up to 150 pounds, and installation is easy. “This has been an incredible addition to our backyard,” said one happy parent. “The steps make it easy for the kids to climb (and gain confidence in those abilities). The larger red swing is thick and sturdy for either sitting or standing. The best part is the rainbow rope, my girls went nuts for it, they loved it! We’ve been using it daily for about two months and it’s held up beautifully.”

34 These Festive Straws That’ll Make Your Summer Gathering Come Alive Amazon Prextex Umbrella Drinking Straws (220-Pack) $15 See On Amazon A drink without one of these umbrella straws is just that — a drink. Add one of these in, and that drink morphs into an experience. These strange yet adorable straws are great for your tiki bar, or for feeling fancy while sipping on seltzer water. “These were a hit at my house,” said one parent on Amazon. “My kids love umbrellas in their drinks in the summer, and these have a straw attached! Even better!”

35 This Versatile Pizza Stone That Will Make Dinner Even Better Amazon Heritage Square Pizza Stone $40 See On Amazon Are there two pizza-related things on this list? Why yes, there are. And that’s because pizza is incredible, and there are a lot of weird pizza accessories more people need to know about — including this pizza stone. This stone heats up fast and helps you make delicious pizzas easily. It can also be used to help you make bread at home. It’s easy to clean, and a must-buy for those who love a crispy crust.

36 Vacuum Storage Bags That’ll Increase The Space In Your Closet Amazon Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Not only are vacuum storage bags practical — they’re also kind of fun. When your closet can’t handle one more cardigan, these bags will be your savior. They’re also great to use if you’re moving and packing up your wardrobe. Available in sizes from small to jumbo, over 14,000 people have sung their praises. You’ll appreciate your vacuum on a completely different level after seeing how much space it can create.

37 This Durable Nylon Fanny Pack That’s Great To Travel With Amazon SoJourner Holographic Rave Fanny Pack $16 See On Amazon Fanny packs are back in style. And, this one is weird and wonderful enough to make an impression. With over 11,000 five-star reviews, people are absolutely loving the design and functionality of this fanny pack, which one reviewer referred to as “a lifestyle.” It has two zippered pockets and one back pocket and is perfect for travel. It’s also water-resistant and comes in a ton of fun designs.

38 A Meditation Couch That Scored 4.8 Out Of 5 On Amazon Amazon Florensi Meditation Cushion $45 See On Amazon If you have a dedicated place to meditate, you may feel more in tune to your practice. This meditation cushion is incredibly popular, with well over 6,000 singing its praises online. One reviewer has had the cushion for two years, and still claims it as one of their best accessories. “I suffer from lower back pain and this cushion has gotten me in a position, when it’s meditation time, to adjust my posture properly and to mediate pain-free,” they wrote. “You’d think after all this time the cushion would be squished but it’s not.” It even looks cozy from the photos.

39 A Pizza Paddle To Make Pizza Night More Special Amazon Checkered Chef Pizza Paddle $25 See On Amazon The only thing that beats take-out is making a pizza at home. Pizzas are so versatile that they can be your go-to dinner for several nights in a row by adding new toppings and concepts. That said, even if you already do pizza regularly, there’s a chance you don’t have a pizza paddle that looks like this. Made of stainless steel, this will ensure that your hands and arms are burn-free.

40 A Bartender Kit That’ll Make You A Pro At Drink Making Amazon Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit (8 Pieces) $30 See On Amazon Making drinks is a skill, but it’s a skill that’s both easy and fun to learn. This bartender kit has everything you need to get started — including a leak-proof shaker, a mixing spoon, a bottle opener, a muddler, a jigger, and a strainer. It’ll look great in your kitchen or home bar area, and comes with a few recipes to help you get started.

41 A White Noise Machine That’ll Help You Snooze Amazon Serene Evolution White Noise Machine $30 See On Amazon White noise isn’t just for kids — it’s a great way for anyone to fall asleep. This highly rated white noise machine comes with 60 sounds programmed in and comes with a remote so that you can control it right from your bed. During the day, you can also use it to help you focus or to provide a bit of background noise. It’s also great for apartment living, to help mute out any not-so-pleasant sounds around you.

42 A Dish Drying Rack Made For Smaller Kitchens Amazon GSlife Dish Drying Rack $26 See On Amazon Not everyone has a kitchen that’s worthy of being on HGTV — especially those of us who live in a city. For smaller spaces, this dish drying rack is perfect. Aside from drying dishes, it can also serve as an extra space in which to put dishes. “I have a small kitchen and this fits my needs perfectly,” said one reviewer. “I especially like the drain pan that catches all the water. I use this every day for my [pots] and big pans. I also don't run my dishwasher as often, saving me money.”

43 A Juicer That’s Been Invented To Get As Much Juice As Possible Out Of Your Citrus Amazon ARK Reamer Lemon Squeezer $16 See On Amazon When was the last time you juiced your own orange? The practice can take a lot out of you if you’re not using the right tools. This lemon squeezer has been formulated to get as much juice as possible from your citrus, with minimal (if any) hand cramps. It’s made from BPA plastic, and is small enough not to crowd up your kitchen. “Hands down the BEST citrus juicer I have ever owned! The design of this is great in every way,” said one Amazon reviewer.

44 A Diaper Bag Backpack You’ll Be Proud To Wear Around Amazon Ozziko Diaper Bag Backpack $27 See On Amazon Not all diaper bags are both functional and cute. But this one is. You might actually find yourself wearing it to carry your stuff even after your children are potty trained and more independent. In fact, one mom on Amazon said she bought it to bring to Disney World with her elementary-aged kids, and it was a great way to transport the essentials.

45 Babyproofing That’ll Manage To Keep Everyone Safe Amazon Bébé Earth Edge and Corner Guard Protector Set $16 See On Amazon Some babyproofing items can be a little gaudy — but as parents, you don’t mind too much as long as your kids are safe. However, a few products exist that look good and will also save you some bumps and bruises, like these edge and corner guards. Padding desk and end table edges, these guards were actually designed by parents. There’s an adhesive on the side that makes application a breeze. If you’re a teacher, this is also excellent for classrooms. You can buy it in coffee brown or oyster white.

46 Anti-Tip Furniture Anchors That Are Easy To Install Amazon Inaya Heavy-Duty Anti-Tip Furniture Straps (12-Pack) $12 See On Amazon On the topic of babyproofing, too many parents forget about securing their heavy electronics and big furniture. These anti-tip straps can save a life. They’re also useful for households without kids — as one reviewer wrote, “I installed these to ensure my glassware didn’t end up being thrown all over in an earthquake. They seem very sturdy and the shelving is now secure. I try to keep all tippable furniture anchored, and these are very helpful in accomplishing that.”

47 A Kit That’ll Turn You Into The World’s Best Candle Maker Amazon Hearts & Crafts DIY Complete Soy Wax Candle Making Kit $25 See On Amazon Have you ever tried your hand at making candles before? You, yourself, can be a chandler (yes, that’s what they’re called) from the comforts of your own home. This would also be for kids to help out with if you’re looking for a good Saturday afternoon activity. As a bonus, these candles are toxin-free and made of all-natural soy wax.

48 Closet Dividers That Will Make Sorting Clothes So Much Easier Amazon Baby Nest Designs Closet Dividers (7-Pack) $11 See On Amazon When you have kids, you have a lot of clothes — especially during those early years, when they won’t stop growing. These closet sorters are a perfect solution to get things under control. Parents have gone so far as to give them 4.8 stars on Amazon, noting that they’re easy to put on your closet bar and simple to read. This simple solution can end up saving you a ton of time every morning.