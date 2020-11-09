Lil Nas X Teases Holiday Song That’ll Be Stuck In Your Head All Season

Lil Nas X/Youtube

Michael J. Fox makes a cameo so you know it’s going to be good

Lil Nas X, the 21-year-old rapper who blessed us all with the hit “Old Town Road” announced his return to the music scene with his upcoming release, “Holiday” with a little help from someone we all know and love — Michael J. Fox.

The trailer for “Holiday” was first seen during a commercial break from the New Orleans Saints/Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday. In the video, Lil Nas X is traveling back in time with his trusty horse Panini to the tune of his hit “Old Town Road.” In a nod to Back to the Future, Fox as beloved character Marty McFly warns his time traveling friend to avoid 2020 at all costs. “Just don’t go to 2020,” Fox says.

The trailer also shows Santa getting kicked out of a bar and when he picks up Santa’s hat from the ground, the label goes from “Santa Claus” to “Santa Nas X.”

“You are the new Santa,” the label then reads and with that, Panini transforms into a reindeer. As they fly off, you can hear his new track playing in the background. The single will be released this Friday.

Fox said he was thrilled to be a part of the production. “It’s always a good time when you travel back to the past. Thrilled to be a part of this! Good luck in the future @LilNasX,” he tweeted.

It’s always a good time when you travel back to the past. Thrilled to be a part of this! Good luck in the future 😁 ⁦@LilNasX⁩ pic.twitter.com/qQdmV3AoVK — Michael J. Fox (@realmikefox) November 9, 2020

His return has been a long time coming for his fans. In July, he tweeted that his new album was “almost finished” and said he was also working on a mixed tape.

ALBUM’S ALMOST FINISHED BUT WORKING ON A MIXTAPE TOO! ALL PRODUCERS SEND BEATS TO [email protected] ! pic.twitter.com/ClTpIEG8UU — nope (@LilNasX) July 7, 2020

The singer is also adding a new title to his resume — children’s book author. His new book C Is for Country, will be released on Jan. 5, 2021 and will feature Lil Nas X and his horse, Panini, “on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown,” according to the Random House Kids’ website.

“i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon,” the rapper tweeted. “I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO — nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020

Lil Nas X was one of the musicians invited to perform on the new Sesame Street spinoff series The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo earlier this year.

His hit “Old Town Road” was the longest-running No. 1 single in the 61-year history of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and became a hit on TikTok and other social media sites. The video featured the club with Billy Ray Cyrus and was so popular, As if the fact that it didn’t leave your head from April to August wasn’t proof enough, the data backs it up: “Old Town Road” screeched into the Number One spot on the inaugural year-end Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart as well.

At the end of the clip, it says, “To be continued,” as his sleigh takes flight. If the song in its entirety is as good as this trailer, it’s sure to be as big as “Old Town Road.” As long as he heeds Fox’s advice, the journey should be a safe one for our new Santa.