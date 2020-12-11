Disney Announces Full Cast For ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Film

disney/Instagram

Here’s who will join Halle Bailey in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for more news about the live-action remake of Disney’s Little Mermaid. Delays caused by the pandemic meant that we learned Halle Bailey would be our new Ariel (and dealt with all the awful, racist backlash to that decision), and then didn’t really hear anything else for a long time. But the wait is finally over. Disney just announced who will be filling out the rest of the cast, and we can already say they did not disappoint.

Disney announced the exciting and hotly anticipated news on its social media, similar to how it broke the internet by releasing the stacked cast of The Lion King. This time is no different. The Little Mermaid cast is also stacked.

First off, we have Daveed Diggs as Ariel’s trusty lobster sidekick, Sebastian. Diggs is particularly well known for originating the role of Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway musical Hamilton, but he has a pretty impressive film resume, as well. If nothing else, you only need to listen to his rapping parts on “Guns and Ships” to know he has talent that could literally fill an ocean, and we’re beyond stoked to see him in The Little Mermaid.

Ariel’s other sidekick, Flounder, will be played by Jacob Tremblay, who won a Critics Choice Award for his role in Room when he was just nine years old. Ariel’s father, King Triton, will be played by Javier Bardem, a Spanish actor known best for his work in films like No Country for Old Men, and, perhaps most notably, being Penelope Cruz’s husband and therefore one half of one of the best-looking couples on planet Earth. No doubt he’ll bring a certain Daddy Energy™ to this role, and that’s what it needs, TBH.

As Prince Eric, we’ll have Jonah Hauer-King, who, to be perfectly honest, I had not heard of before this casting announcement. He appears to be a relative newcomer in Hollywood, but has appeared in a handful of feature films and some pretty big miniseries in the U.K., including Little Women. Laurie Laurence and Prince Eric have identical chaotic energies, if you ask me, so this should be fine.

Rounding out the cast of The Little Mermaid, there’s Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Ursula, something we were begging the producers and casting directors for months ago. And in a little bit of a surprise move, Scuttle the Seagull will be female, and played by the incredible Awkwafina. She’s so talented, so we can’t wait to see what she does with this iconic role.

Overall, this cast is fresh, diverse, and packed full of talent. There’s no release date yet for The Little Mermaid, but we’ll be not-so-patiently waiting until we can see this cast knock it completely out of the park.