F*ck Louis CK And Anyone Who Attends His ‘Comeback’ Tour

Louis CK is living proof that there is no disgrace that is enough to keep a white man from success

In further proof that “cancel culture” isn’t nearly as powerful as screeching white men being held accountable for their shitty actions want you to think it is, Louis CK is apparently back. The disgraced comedian, who admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017, is planning a 24-city “comeback tour” beginning later this month, proving once again that the career of a powerful man holds more space in our culture than the safety and comfort of his victims.

CK’s tour begins Aug. 13 and 14 with two performances at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and wraps up with two nights in Boston in mid-December. CK is also scheduled to perform overseas, with shows in Ukraine, Denmark, Germany, and Romania planned for 2022. Some of these shows are rescheduled from planned 2020 dates, which were pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For anyone who needs a refresher, CK went on hiatus in late 2017, after multiple women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. The women said he masturbated in front of them, or asked to, in settings where they were seeking advice or mentorship or hoping to work with him.

CK fully admitted that the allegations were true.

“These stories are true,” he said in November of 2017. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. What I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

Soon after his admission, CK was dropped by his management team. A movie he was working on at the time was shelved indefinitely, and streamers and networks, including FX, Netflix, HBO, and TBS all distanced themselves from him. Not that that matters now, because we can see that a half-apology and four years of relative obscurity made this OK enough for CK to just go ahead and pick his career back up where he left off.

Naturally, Twitter is not pleased.

Louis CK hitting the road for a stand up tour is example one million two billion that white men can never EVER be canceled. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) August 5, 2021

Louis CK is doing a 30 city tour. “Cancelled” means something different than what everyone keeps talking like it does. — J, Just J, Yes, Just The Letter (@jwynia) August 4, 2021

Louis CK about to start his "I'm Gross And Not Sorry" tourhttps://t.co/730Bouh4nt — Jeff Ewing @FantasiaFest (@ReelJeffEwing) August 4, 2021

Imagine being Louis CK, resigning yourself to the audience you have now, and going for it anyway — allen tingley (@tingley) August 6, 2021

i guess i feel about people who wont get the vaccine the same way i feel about people who want to go to a louis ck show which is that's your choice to make but stay away from me and my family — Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) August 6, 2021

And then, of course, there are the people who think it’s totally fine to move on and support an admitted sexual predator.

Got to see the legend Louis CK at the funny bone in Omaha, Ne tonight. What a time to be alive! — chef boyarcliffy (@troyercl) August 1, 2021

I’m so hyped to see Louis CK after thinking he’d be cancelled forever. #louisck — MacZyer (@Zach__myer) August 5, 2021

Pumped that Louis CK is hitting the road and stopping in Rochester! Have missed him so. — ɐqqoɹɐzuǝs ʞɔıu (@nickydishes) August 5, 2021

So that’s happening. In conclusion (and I cannot believe I have to say this about a literal fucking sexual predator, what the hell?) fuck Louis CK — and everyone buying tickets to his tour.