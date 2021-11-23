Lush Cosmetics Quits Social Media In Support Of Teen Mental Health

Jeff Greenberg/Getty

Lush Cosmetics has announced plans to stop posting on several of its social platforms “until they can provide a safer environment for their users”

As more and more information is released about the potentially harmful effects of certain social media platforms on the mental health of kids, teens, and young adults, one global cosmetics company is going “anti-social,” announcing that they’re quitting Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok “until these platforms can provide a safer environment for their users.”

In a press release, Lush Cosmetics announced that they will cease posting on several of their social media accounts beginning on Friday, November 26. “The serious effects of social media on mental health are being ignored by these platforms. It’s time to stop scrolling and be somewhere else,” they shared of the unprecedented move, which comes at the height of holiday shopping season, when most brands are no doubt relying on social media to help boost sales.

Though the company says they’ll still remain active on Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and YouTube, the policy will impact their other social platforms across all the 48 countries where Lush operates its more than 900 stores worldwide, including 240 across the U.S. and Canada, as reported by CNN.

“In the same way that evidence against climate change was ignored and belittled for decades, concerns about the serious effects of social media are going largely ignored now,” the company wrote in the press release. “Lush is taking matters into its own hands and addressing the issues now, not waiting around until others believe in the problem before changing its own behavior.”

Known for its cruelty-free and environmentally friendly product line, as well as their longtime commitment to speaking out about social justice causes, Lush explained that the recent information released by the internal Facebook whistleblower inspired them to stop posting on many of their social accounts. “Having previously attempted this in 2019, our resolve has been strengthened by all the latest information from courageous whistleblowers, which clearly lays out the known harms that young people are exposed to because of the current algorithms and loose regulation of this new area of our lives,” they wrote.

“We wouldn’t ask our customers to meet us down a dark and dangerous alleyway – but some social media platforms are beginning to feel like places no one should be encouraged to go,” they continued. “Something has to change. We hope that platforms will introduce strong best practice guidelines, and we hope that international regulation will be passed into law. But we can’t wait. We feel forced to take our own action to shield our customers from the harm and manipulation they may experience whilst trying to connect with us on social media.”

Jack Constantine, the company’s chief digital officer and product inventor, said in a statement, “As an inventor of bath bombs, I pour all my efforts into creating products that help people switch off, relax and pay attention to their well-being. Social media platforms have become the antithesis of this aim, with algorithms designed to keep people scrolling and stop them from switching off and relaxing.”

The company’s co-founder and CEO, Mark Constantine, added, “I’ve spent all my life avoiding putting harmful ingredients in my products. There is now overwhelming evidence we are being put at risk when using social media.”

Fans of the brand, fear not — there are still several ways you can connect with them digitally. Check out the full list here.