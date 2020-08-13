Madge The Vag Fact Checks Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Lab

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Netflix show, Goop Lab, has an episode about female pleasure that seemed quite risque. But love her or hate her, was Gwyneth on to something with this episode or was it all just nonsense? In this episode of Madge the Vag, Madge sits down with sex therapist, Dr. Madeleine Castellanos, to find out. Subscribe to Scary Mommy TV

In the Goop Lab episode ‘The Pleasure Is Ours,’ Gwyneth and crew tackle the issue of women’s pleasure. Even today, women are still having trouble achieving climax. Oftentimes it’s because women can have more trouble if they have a lot on their minds. I think we can all agree that every day, we all have a lot on our minds! So, how do we get rid of all the distractions?

First things first, you have to look at it. That’s right! Look at your vagina. How else are you going to get to know her? Looking at your anatomy can help you understand what gives you pleasure and where. In addition, you can direct a partner more easily. “Take a turn at the vulva, now go two fingers down.” See? So much easier!

That makes sense, but why in the Goop Lab episode, did the women in the video look at each other’s private parts? Has Gwyneth gone too far here? Apparently, not. Looking at other vulvas can help you understand what “normal” looks like. It takes any shame out of the equation.

Which brings us to climaxing with other women. Now we’ve crossed a line, right? Nope. In the right environment, pleasure with other women can help teach you about your body. In an accepting environment, the pressure and anxiety that many women experience may dissipate and help them learn how to climax.

Being with a partner can feel like a high pressure environment and it shouldn’t. One of the most important things we can do is communicate with our partners. In the Goop Lab episode, the women massaged each other’s hands and told each other what they liked or didn’t like as a neutral way to practice expressing themselves.

It looks like Gwyneth was on to something after all. I guess the Goop Lab episode hit all the right spots! So, give yourself a hand, Gwynnie, and maybe massage it while you’re at it. Not too hard!