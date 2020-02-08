Making Mom Friends: It’s Like Dating But Harder.

Making mom friends is TOUGH. Where do you meet mom friends? And how do you know which mom friend is for you? Subscribe to Scary Mommy: https://www.youtube.com/ScaryMommyTV

Whether you’re a new mom or a seasoned mom, meeting and making friends doesn’t always come easy. Sure, you can meet people at the park, playground or school but asking them on a “date?” Awkward! And how do you even know if you want to ask them out? We’ve come up with a quick ‘mom friend guide’ that will help you on your quest for mom friends.

The Moms’ Mom. This is the mom at the park that gives out the baby wipes. She always has snacks on hand and will watch your kid in a pinch. Just follow the path of goldfish. She will be at the other end of it, watching her friend’s toddler. She’s a winner. If you can find her, ask her if she wants to go for coffee – ASAP.

The Hot Mess. This one is easy to identify and probably already best friends with The Moms Mom. She is always running late, needs someone to take her kid and never has the snacks. But she is loyal and sweet and loves to give out compliments. You’ll often hear her say “you’re such a good mom.” She’s a keeper but make sure you come prepared.

The Planner. She loves to plan events, playdates and even afternoon hikes. She’s very active and loves to volunteer. If you’re looking for something to do, she’s your lady. How do you find her? You don’t. She’ll find you.

These are the three main moms you will meet but there are many other people that will cross your path. They’re all great in their own way, so give them a chance. You might make a mom connection. Good Luck!

Stay Connected with Scary Mommy

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ScaryMommyTV

Site: https://www.scarymommy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thescarymommy/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scarymommy/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/scarymommy

Giphy: https://giphy.com/scarymommy

More about The Dilemma:

The Dilemma is just that — a dilemma that begs to be solved. In this series, our pairs take on topics like: pooping in public, kids and social media, and text etiquette. Whether it’s a kid versus a grandma or a single guy versus a seasoned mom, this diverse real cast goes at it and leaves us all laughing.

#TheDilemma

#WhatToDo

#momfriends

About Scary Mommy: Scary Mommy is the #1 media brand creating fun, honest and unfiltered content for moms. We tell engaging stories that connect with millions of women united by motherhood.