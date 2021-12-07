Mandy Moore Honors Her Pilot Dad For His Retirement Flight

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore shared a heartfelt tribute to her pilot dad as he retired after 42 years working for American Airlines

Mandy Moore may be an A-list star and a household name (especially since stepping into her starring role on This Is Us). But it turns out that her father is a totally normal, standard-issue dad who just celebrated his retirement after a 42-year career as a pilot for American Airlines. To mark his big day, Moore posted a sweet, heartfelt tribute to her dad, and the career he obviously loved very much.

Moore posted to Instagram with a carousel of photos, the first one of which showed her and her dad in the cockpit of a plane, both flashing huge smiles at the camera.

“My dad, Captain Don, is on his last flight as an @americanair captain,” she wrote. “It’s the end of an era for our family. After 42 years at the company, he’s reached the mandatory retirement age (65) and he’s saying goodbye to a career that he’s always claimed felt more like a hobby.”

It’s pretty incredible for anyone to spend 42 years of their career with just one company, let alone the parent of a very famous celebrity. But Moore went on to explain just how passionate her father was about his work, and how inspiring it’s always been for her.

“To have spent 2/3 of your life at one job; to have raised 3 children and made a living doing something you’re so deeply passionate about is an absolute gift,” she wrote. “I hope you’re proud, Dad…. because there are so many of us who sure are celebrating this milestone.”

We can only imagine that Moore’s dad is proud — if, for nothing else, because his daughter is so obviously proud of him! In another photo in Moore’s carousel, the whole family is shown posing with Captain Don, and the pride is pretty evident on their beaming faces. Still, though, after retirement, there’s plenty to look forward to, as Moore made sure to note in her post.

“Can’t wait for your next chapter and all of the unfiltered Grandpa time Gus is about to experience!!” she wrote, referencing her son, August, who was born in June. “We LOVE YOU!!!”

If there’s any career that can top 42 years as an airline pilot, it’s being a grandpa. We’re sure there’s nothing but smooth, sunny skies ahead for Captain Don and the whole Moore family.