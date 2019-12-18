Martha Stewart Calls Out ‘Queer Eye’s’ Antoni For Not Tagging Her In A Photo

Antoni/Instagram

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski paid a hilarious price for neglecting to acknowledge Martha Stewart

Lest we all forget that Martha Stewart is the OG queen of shade, the 78-year-old lifestyle icon took to social media this week to drop a reminder. The moment actually came courtesy of Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, who’d posted visual evidence he’d visited Stewart’s home earlier in the week for a holiday party.

In one photo, he’s hanging out in the back of an SUV with several dogs. “With my clique at the Christmas party,” he captioned the canine-filled snapshot. In a second photo, Porowski stands in a barn petting a horse. Or, as he put it, “socializing at Christmas parties.”

Silly Porowski, didn’t anyone tell him it’s poor etiquette to post photos of someone’s pets without proper attribution? Especially when the owner of said pets is the high mistress of etiquette herself? Naturally, Stewart wasn’t going to let the snub slide.

“Dear antoni: this is @marthastewart48 You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin, bete noir and creme brulee We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you are my Christmas cookies!!! You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!” Stewart commented on one of Porowski’s posted (presumably intending to write “ate” instead of “are” in regards to her Christmas cookies).

And we’re officially dying.

Stewart, coming in with a spectacular end-of-year swipe, could be the best gift we’ve gotten so far this holiday season. Granted, it’s clear from the pair’s rapport that there are no real hard feelings here. Just to be on the safe side, though, Porowski devoted an Instagram Story to his mea culpa.

“Dearest @marthastewart48 (I got your Insta right this time), apologies for not respectfully mentioning dear doggos [Empress] Chin, Emperor Han, Bete Noir, and cuddle monster Crème Brulee,” he wrote. “They deserve recognition also I re-watch your cabbage roll demo with your dear mum Mrs. Kostyra more often than I care to admit. *Also @moll_doll23 would’ve wacked me across the head if I posted said forbidden scenes.”

For good measure, he also went back and tagged Stewart in his Instagram posts. Although we’d be remiss not to mention here that Stewart’s pets also deserve their own Insta handle. Think about it: a social media feed showing a day in the life of Stewart’s beloved companions. Sounds like a practical solution to the pets not being properly tagged in photos, right? Not to mention an account we need to follow.

But we digress. In the case of Antoni Porowski v. Martha Stewart, the defendant seems to have done enough to be absolved of his crime. However, one can assume that Stewart won’t hesitate to drag him all over Instagram again should he become a repeat offender.