Mattel Unveils ‘Thank You Heroes’ Collectible Toys Honoring Frontline Workers

Mattel

All net proceeds for #ThankYouHeroes toys will go to support first responder healthcare workers

Every parent’s go-to toy company, Mattel, will now honor the frontline workers who are leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic through a new, special edition of collectible toys. These Fisher-Price figurines will celebrate the everyday “heroes” who are working to keep everyone safe and functioning during this crisis.

The #ThankYouHeroes collection includes 16 different action figures featuring a selection of healthcare workers like doctors, nurses, EMTs and also everyday heroes like delivery drivers, and the company is also introducing a special five-character Little People set with a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver, and grocery store worker.

“#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and everyday heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders,” Chuck Scothon, senior vice president of Fisher-Price and global head of Infant and Preschool, Mattel, says in a statement. “Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults.”

Beginning April 29 through May 31, $15 from each online purchase of this figure set will be donated by Mattel to The Entertainment Industry Foundation, in support of #FirstRespondersFirst, a fund dedicated to providing essential supplies, equipment, and resources for protecting frontline healthcare workers and their families.

“We’re talking about those brave souls who carry on doing their jobs despite the risks in order to keep the rest of us safe, secure and healthy,” Mattel’s website says. “We salute these heroes, and we think they’re pretty amazing role models for kids. Let’s play their heroism forward by lending a helping hand and sharing a little gratitude.”

In addition to the new #ThankYouHeroes collection, Mattel has been making face shields and cloth face masks for medical professions to protect against COVID-19.

And if you, like every other parent in the world, are always looking for something fun and creative for your homebound little ones to do, Mattel also recently launched the Mattel Playroom, a free online resource for parents and caregivers with activities and content for kids.