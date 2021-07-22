Meghan Trainor ‘Never Felt Guilty’ About Bottle Feeding Her Son

TODAYshow/Twitter

The singer said she struggled to produce breastmilk after giving birth

Meghan Trainor has no time for the mommy-shamers out there who still haven’t learn that fed is best. The pop star and new mom spoke out about her breastfeeding journey on the TODAY show, and why she had to make the switch to bottles.

Trainor told host Hoda Kotb that breastfeeding got off to a difficult start due to having a C-section and then seeing her newborn son immediately whisked away to the NICU. Even though she’d tried to read up beforehand and went in with a realistic sense of how difficult it would be, it was still overwhelming.

“I did a lot of research before of like, ‘Why is breastfeeding so hard?’ Especially with a C-section, my body wasn’t like, ‘Alright, time to make milk!'” she shared. “I was pumping as soon as I got to my room after the C-section, and nothing was happening.” It’s a moment that will feel familiar to many moms, myself included — and it can lead to so much anxiety, self-doubt, and guilt. But Trainor wouldn’t give into those negative feelings.

“I really struggled making milk,” she said. “So finally, I was like, ‘I’m done.’” She added that she was proud of herself for trying at all, and that she “never felt guilty” when it became clear she wouldn’t continue.

She shared a funny Instagram post back in June to make that decision official. “So I’ve been thinking about it a lot and I am done breastfeeding. I’ve turned the faucets off. No more leaking boobs!” Fans loved her candor, and many felt seen by the acknowledgment that it’s OK to stop breastfeeding, and that you don’t need to justify it/agonize over it/defend it to anyone.

“Yes mama!!! Do what’s best for both of you,” one wrote. And the key phrase there is ”both of you,” because if dealing with the physical demands of breastfeeding is starting to affect a mama mentally or emotionally, it’s no longer what’s best for baby.

“We all deserve support in however we feed our babies,” another fan said, and wouldn’t it be nice if we could get every single person on the internet to agree to that?

Judging from all the absolutely adorable pictures and videos (including one above in which he maybe kind of says ‘I love you!’) Trainor and her actor hubby Darryl Sabara have posted of baby Riley since then, he’s doing just fine with bottle feeding — and so is his proud mama.