Melissa McCarthy Shares Spot-On Advice She Once Wrote To Herself

Melissa McCarthy shared a letter she wrote to herself “years ago” on Instagram, and it’s poignant and hilarious

Melissa McCarthy has been making us laugh on screens both big and small ever since her time on Gilmore Girls more than 15 years ago. Along with being one of the most beloved comedic actresses of our time, she’s also chock full of sage advice. McCarthy just shared a photo of a letter she sent herself “years ago” on Instagram, and it’s filled with timeless wisdom that will both make you laugh and have you nodding your head in full agreement.

“Found this note I wrote to myself years ago… still stands,” McCarthy captioned the photo of the handwritten note, which she posted on her feed on Monday, May 10. “To me,” she began the message to herself, “In 10 years, you will NOT remember his name.”

“It’s OK to cry it out,” she continued, adding, “For the love of God — buy both pairs of shoes.” Other pearls of wisdom: “Please listen to that little voice inside your head,” “A walk of shame can be character building,” “Call Mom,””Just eat the damn cookie!!” and “Go ALL IN –> you’ll never get today back,” she ended the note, signing off with “xoxoxo, me.”

It’s unclear when McCarthy penned this powerful note to herself, but it seems like it dates back to before she met her husband, Ben Falcone — the two have been married since 2005 and have two daughters, Vivian, 14, and Georgette, 11. But her advice can serve just about any of us at any age, especially when it comes to crying it out, buying both pairs of shoes, eating the cookie (always), and listening to that little voice inside your head.

Not that it surprises us in the slightest, but the Bridesmaids alum has been sharing her gifts with her two daughters, telling Us Weekly in 2018 the valuable lesson she teaches her girls. She told the magazine, “I tell my kids all the time, like, you are the one that determines your self-worth. Not what other people think of you.”

And in 2016, she told the magazine, “I hope it’s one of many ways that I kind of show my girls that it’s OK to like who you are. It’s OK that everybody’s different. You’re also not supposed to be the same. I always say, if we were all the same to my girls, we would all be robots.”

The TL:DR — we would sign up for a “life lessons by Melissa McCarthy” class in an instant. Just something for her to think about if she ever decides to pause from acting and wants to spread her messages of enlightenment to the masses — we are listening.