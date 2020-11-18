Michael B. Jordan Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive, And Yup. We See It

People/Instagram

Michael B. Jordan is People‘s Sexiest Man Alive and the magazine has literally never made a better choice

There are a certain number of us who sit on the edges of our seats while we await People magazine‘s annual declaration of the Sexiest Man Alive. The choices are usually solid, but controversial anyway — after all, “sexy” means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. But the 2020 honoree has just been announced, and we don’t think anyone is going to disagree. If there’s a soul out there who doesn’t start to sweat a little when laying eyes on this man, message me — I just wanna talk. The 2020 Sexiest Man Alive is… Michael B. Jordan.

“It’s a cool feeling,” he told People about the announcement naming him the Sexiest Man Alive. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

He’s come a long way since 2013, when he was first featured in People‘s Ones to Watch section. Since then, he’s wowed audiences with his super-toned bod as Apollo Creed’s son Adonis in Creed and skillfully played the ruthless Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. But Jordan is a lot more than that. In addition to leaving an impressive mark on Hollywood, he’s an active fighter for social justice. He’s participated in the Black Lives Matter movement and this year’s election. His production company was the first one in Hollywood to adopt an inclusion rider, mandating that casts and crews be diverse.

If anything is sexy, it’s that.

“I think there’s a time and a place for everything,” Jordan said. “I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action—big or small—to help create the change we want to see.”

For who he is today, Jordan credits his family.

“My mom and dad sacrificed so much to provide for my sister, brother and me,” he explained. “I’m just grateful. Honestly it’s like they all have had such an impact on me and who I am and how I approach each day. Without that, a lot of things about me just wouldn’t be the same. So it all comes back to that foundation. I’m really thankful for that.”

He said it’s also his family who will be most excited about his newest achievement.

“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for,” Jordan said.

If you want to check out Michael B. Jordan’s cover story and photo spread — and we suggest that you do — his issue of People is available on newsstands now.