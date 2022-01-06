Michelle-Kwan-Announces-Birth-Of-Her-Daughter-In-Touching-Instagram-Post

Amanda Edwards/Getty

In a touching Instagram post, Michelle Kwan opened up about her struggles with infertility and the journey it took to finally welcome her daughter

Michelle Kwan is a mom! The two-time Olympic Gold medalist took to Instagram to announce the surprise birth of her first baby, a girl named Kalista Belle Kwan, in a heartwarming post that detailed a long journey and struggles with infertility.

The former figure skater shared the first public photos of Kalista in a carousel that showed the baby girl swaddled in a blanket, followed by a timelapse video of Kwan’s growing belly while she was pregnant. In the caption, she shared how she’s always wanted to be a mom, but kept this journey private because of some of the bumps she encountered in the road.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle,” Kwan wrote. “I had a hard time picturing what she might look like yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever. This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up.”

Kwan also gave a sweet shout out to her supporters, including her fertility doctor.

“I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family & my ❤️ who I could not live without,” Kwan wrote. “As people closest to me know, I’m always full of surprises and tend to keep my personal life private. And, I’ve wanted to share this happy news for many months but each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time. Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms.”

Kwan ended her post with a sweet message to other moms and anyone else struggling with infertility.

“I want to send my best to all the mom’s out there (as we all know, moms rule the world!). And, I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love,” she wrote. “You’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you.”