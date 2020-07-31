‘Schitt’s Creek’ Had A Mini Virtual Reunion At This Year’s GLAAD Awards

GLAAD, SC F/YouTube

‘Writing the queer characters on the show has been the greatest joy of my life,’ Dan Levy says

In case you missed it, the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards took place on Thursday honoring LGBTQ visibility in television, journalism, film, music and more. And the virtual ceremony hosted by Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere not only gifted viewers a special performance by Chloe x Halle, but the awards show also boasted countless can’t-miss, heartwarming acceptance speeches — and one in particular, Schitt’s Creek, had us nearly in tears.

Schitt’s Creek, which won Outstanding Comedy Series, accepted the award with mini virtual reunion, including Dan Levy, who plays David Rose, Noah Reid, who plays Patrick Brewer, and Karen Robinson, who plays Ronnie Lee. In addition to giving fans a shoutout, Reid explained during their acceptance speech exactly what it meant to him to represent the LGBTQIA+ community on the show.

“I want to say how amazing it’s been to be a part of a show like Schitt’s Creek that represents the LGBTQIA+ community in this way, and on a personal note, how amazing it’s been to play Patrick — of course David Rose’s better half,” said Reid, who plays Levy’s love interest throughout the series.Dan Levy, Noah Reid, and Karen Robinson reunited virtually to accept the GLAAD award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Levy also thanked the nine other nominated TV shows — NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore; Netflix’s Dear White People, One Day at a Time, and Sex Education; Apple TV+’s Dickinson, Comedy Central’s The Other Two, Starz’s Vida; and Showtime’s Work in Progress — for “being incredible and for helping to move the dial when it comes to queer representation on television.”

“I would say that we’d all split this award equally, but this is the last season of our show, so I’m just gonna take it, ’cause who knows when I’ll win another one of these,” Dan joked.

Next up, Robinson explained why she loves playing her character, Ronnie, saying, “I love that she gets to exist in Schitt’s Creek where her existence and her right to live and love out loud is not questioned.”

Levy then wrapped up the acceptance speech, thanking the fans who “created a movement,” “raised awareness for important causes” and “raised tens of thousands of dollars for those causes on [Schitt’s Creek‘s] behalf.”

“We see you. We love you all. I cannot think of a better fanbase — people who are showing up, who are standing for the messages of our show, for love, for acceptance, and being there for one another, as well as being there for us,” Levy said. “Writing the queer characters on the show has been the greatest joy of my life… Making this show has been six years of absolute bliss.”

This isn’t the first Levy’s been recognized by GLAAD.

Last September, GLAAD honored Levy at the 2019 GLAAD Gala San Francisco with the Davidson/Valentini Award, which is presented to an LGBTQ media professional “who has made a significant difference in promoting acceptance for the LGBTQ community,” according to a press release published at the time. Previous recipients of the Davidson/Valentini Award include Ross Mathews, Don Lemon, Lee Daniels, Adam Lambert, Hannah Hart, and more.

“Through his work on-screen and behind the scenes of Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy moves LGBTQ visibility on television forward in humorous, compelling, and necessary ways,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD. “By featuring and celebrating a pansexual character, Dan and Schitt’s Creek are expanding representation of the spectrum of identities within the LGBTQ community in a way that other content creators should model. Dan has been such a powerful advocate throughout his career, and continues to use his platform to uplift and inspire LGBTQ youth.”

Levy co-created the Canadian show with his father, Eugene Levy, who also plays Dan’s dad on the show. The Pop TV show recently aired its final season — Season 6 — in April.

“This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years,” Dan wrote on Twitter at the time. “Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful.”

“Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I’m going to miss the most,” he continued. “We built a family on those sets and it’s reassuring to know that time won’t ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know.”

BRB, restarting Schitt’s Creek on Netflix.

The GLAAD Media Awards will air Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Logo.