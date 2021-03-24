Miley Cyrus Pens Handwritten Letter To Her Hannah Montana Alter-Ego

Amy Graves/Getty/Twitter

Miley Cyrus is sending love to Hannah Montana on the show’s 15th anniversary

If you can even believe it, it’s been 15 entire years since the first episode of classic Disney series Hannah Montana premiered. On this special anniversary, the show’s star, Miley Cyrus, tweeted out an adorable hand-written note “to” her alter ego. It’s super emotional and helps us remember what made the character and show so special. It also sheds light on how much it meant to Cyrus to play her.

“It’s been a while. 15 years to be exact,” Cyrus writes in an emotional note she shared today on her Twitter account. “Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe and a bedazzled HM over the [heart].” Awwww.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show’s premise, it featured Cyrus starring as two versions of herself: Miley Stewart, a typical 14-year-old girl, and Hannah Montana, a pop star donning a blonde wig to keep her actual identity a secret.

“Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego’ in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did my bare hands,” she writes. “We had an equal exchange in which you provided me a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you.

Cyrus adorably recounts her audition for the show. “I couldn’t have imagined while taping myself singing ‘I Love Rock & Roll’ against a white wall in my mom’s friend’s kitchen in Nashville, TN, the name taped in marquee style letters on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality.”

She recalls working on the show’s final episode, which aired in 2011 and was titled “Wherever I Go,” after one of Hannah’s songs. “The first verse sings ‘Everything is about to change. A chapter ending but the stories only just begun. A page is turning for everyone.’ And closes on a soaring chorus belting ‘we might be apart but I hope you know you always know you’ll be with me where I go.’ Hannah, I hope you hear me + believe those words are true.”

UGH my heart.

To go full circle with the nostalgic sweetness, the character’s Twitter account replied back to Cyrus. “Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade.”

Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade. https://t.co/KXd01DpciK — Hannah Montana (@hannahmontana) March 24, 2021

In closing, Cyrus thanks tons of people who made the show possible, including her mom, Disney, the cast, and of course, Hannah herself. “Hannah, I hope you hear me and believe those words are true,” Cyrus said. “You have all my love and utmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor. I am indebted not only to you, Hannah, but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end. With all sincerity, I say, thank you!”

And with that, I’m gonna go find another box of tissues.