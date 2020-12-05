People Are Asking Miley Cyrus To Make Major Life Decisions For Them On TikTok

TikTok

Miley Cyrus is helping people make major life decisions on TikTok

TikTok is awesome, but also like, super weird right? We can all agree that a dog named Bunny who talks and teenagers who are millioniares for dancing on TikTok is odd, but the newest wild TikTok trend is that people are daring themselves (?) to do silly stuff and make major life decisions — like whether or not to get married — if, and only if, Miley Cyrus responds on their video.

To participate, you write something like “I’ll go skydiving is Miley Cyrus comments,” and then wait and see if she does. And weirdly, she does. Like, a lot. Cyrus really is just sitting around scrolling through TikTok.

The trend seemed to take off two days ago when a couple stated on TikTok that they would get married if Cyrus commented. And she did.

Not only did Cyrus comment, she wrote, “Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me,” which is sweet and also sad, because obviously, she’s referring to her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

After this, everyone started to pile on, asking Miley to comment on life choices from getting tattoos to talking to their crush.

“If Miley comments I’ll get whatever tattoo she says,” one woman wrote, to which Cyrus responded, “How about the time and place of our first date?” Cyrus is a flirt, y’all.

This girl promised to dye her hair and talk to her crush and Miley asked what the crush’s name was.

Comments By Celebs compiled a ton of Cyrus’s responses and honestly most people just wanted to know how Cyrus was so quick to find and respond to all these videos.

One girl actually asked Cyrus point-blank why she has so much free time on her hands to which Cyrus simply wrote, “QUARANTINE.”

Then, the pièce de résistance, E! Online tried to get in on the action and posted on Instagram, “If Miley Cyrus comments on this we’ll change our Instagram bio to whatever she wants,” to which Cyrus wrote, “We’re sorry for all the sh*t we said about Miley Cyrus.”

Dear reader? They did it. E! changed its Instagram bio to read: “We’re sorry for all the sh*t we said about Miley Cyrus.”

Never change Miley.