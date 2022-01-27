Minnie Mouse Is Ditching The Red Dress For A Stella McCartney Pantsuit

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Minnie Mouse is getting a fashion makeover

For as long as Minnie Mouse has been an animated presence in our lives, she’s been wearing a red and white polka dot dress with heels. Now, as the world is re-imagining female cartoon characters in athleisure (shoutout to the brown M&M), Minnie is the latest animated creature to ditch the heels for a new ~lewk~.

For the 30th-year celebration of Disneyland Paris, Minnie Mouse will ditch her iconic dress for a pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney.

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

Minnie is swapping out the red and white polka dots for blue and black dots, but she didn’t ditch the bows, which dot her suit jacket and still sit atop her head. Also, unclear if those are ankle booties or kitten heels she’s wearing, but regardless, we dig it.

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart,” McCartney told official fansite D23. “We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March 2022. I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!” McCartney continued.

Not surprisingly, the conservatives who lost their minds over the M&M putting on sneakers are also going crazy with this news.

The notoriously offended Candace Owens said the fashion makeover is going “to destroy fabrics of our society” (lol kay) and is an attempt to distract the public from “inflation.” Pretty sure Disneyland Paris doesn’t care about inflation in the U.S. when they revamped Minnie’s wardrobe, but okay Candace (**eye roll**).

Also, as one Twitter user pointed out, Minnie has worn pants before, so everyone just chill out.

Minnie Mouse is trending on Twitter because she's wearing a pantsuit as part of a Disneyland Paris promotion and the news is overreacting and acting like she ain't gonna wear her dress no more. Bruh, this literally ain't the first time. Plus, she looks really good in a pantsuit. pic.twitter.com/R4cbkE2zXw — Sir Simon A. #KRABSGANG 2022 (@BabyLamb5) January 27, 2022

We think the pants are cute. It’s nice to see Minnie get some new looks!