Monique Coleman Shared How Corbin Bleu Supported Her After Her Miscarriage

Monique Coleman, who starred as Taylor McKessie in the iconic High School Musical, revealed to People that she experienced a loss of pregnancy just before shooting her just-released Lifetime Christmas movie, A Christmas Dance Reunion. Coleman reunited with her High School Musical co-star and love interest Corbin Bleu for the holiday movie, and before production started, Coleman was expecting.

Coleman noted that they were shooting on October 15, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, and said Bleu and his wife lit a candle in her honor.

“I thought that I was going to be doing the movie pregnant,” she said. “If I was pregnant, I was excited to be with Corbin and [his wife] Sasha because I knew that they would be able to carry me and hold me through that experience. And when I wasn’t, they were also able to be there for me in a way that I can’t even really describe.”

“They sent a photo and a prayer and told me that they were thinking of me. We were in quarantine in our respective rooms, but to be able to talk to them about that and to bond with them in this really difficult time where I’m alone in a room by myself, but not to feel alone, was just so special.”

Coleman previously opened up about pregnancy loss in October 2019

This isn’t the first time Coleman has been vulnerable and shared personal stories of pregnancy loss. On Oct. 15, 2019, the performer shared a powerful dance performance on Instagram.

“On August 7, 2019 I had a miscarriage,” she captioned the video. “For the first time in my life, I couldn’t string together eloquent enough words to express what I had been through in a meaningful and impactful way. However, when I learned that 1 in 4 women experiences this devastating and unexplainable loss I knew I couldn’t remain silent.”

Coleman wanted to help reduce the stigma around pregnancy loss, so she “decided to use the language of dance to say what I couldn’t with words” with the help of choreographer Bonnie Story and director Kelly King. “I pray that this piece promotes brave conversation & healing and above all makes our spirit baby proud.”

The video made a huge impact on those who had also experienced pregnancy loss. “I soooo needed this ❤️❤️….words unspoken from my heart of the footprints left permanently,” said one commenter. “😢 this is so amazing, and beautifully done. I cried the entire time, because I am also 1 in 4. Blessings and prayers to you. I am so sorry for your loss,” said another.

We are grateful that Coleman has been so vocal about an often hushed experience that so many women experience.