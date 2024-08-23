'My Husband Caught Me In An Emotional Affair'

When you’re about to have a baby, people might warn you about the coming storm of diaper blowouts, sleepless nights, toddler tantrums, etc. But you might not feel quite so prepared for having to hide in the bathroom just to eat your favorite kind of chips (all it takes is one ill-timed crunch in the kitchen for the entire family of vultures to descend). That’s just one relatable moment shared in this week’s Confessional roundup—read on for more submissions about summer vacation, gold-digging step-parents, emotional affairs, and more.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

My kids are driving me crazy! School is still 34 days away!!! Confessional #61728819

2nd baby due next month. Dreading family coming to “help” Confessional #61721162

I’m only in my early 40s and I feel like I have no more sexual desires Confessional #61521718

8 months pregnant and can’t stand my man child husband wish he would just leave! Confessional #66152718

My daughter’s separation anxiety is driving me absolutely insane! Confessional #61521558

My husband has no empathy for me in my post partum phase. Confessional #61721881

There’s not much I hate more than feeding my kids. Confessional #65162537

I eat in the bathroom with doors closed so the kids can’t see or hear me open a bag of chips. Confessional #61527116

Everything is breaking and I can’t afford life right now Confessional #61728122

My dad is getting remarried to an obvious gold digger and it’s putting stress on our fam Confessional #61527166

I wish it wasn’t but hell is when I take all three of my kids to the store. Confessional #61521879

Being my sister’s MOH is driving me crazy Confessional #61428177

I HATE my job. I make really good money though. I feel trapped. Confessional #61552162

I’m having major imposter syndrome at work. Confessional #61723918