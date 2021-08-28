(Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Entertainment)

Multi-instrumentalist Nandi Bushell – who is 11, by the way – joined the Foo Fighters for their rescheduled show at the LA Forum.

On August 26, 2021, the Foo Fighters played one of their rescheduled shows at the LA Forum in Los Angeles. Before closing out the show, Dave Grohl introduced Nandi Bushell to the crowd, explaining how they knew each other. And for those who don’t know who Nandi Bushell is yet, you are in for a treat.

“There was this person… One day I pick up my phone and my friends text me and say ‘Have you seen this shit?’ And I pick up my phone and see that somebody has challenged me to a drum-off…” He explained. Nandi, of course, was said challenger.

Grohl initially tried to brush it off, but continued, saying, “All my friends started telling me, ‘No dude. You’ve got to step-up: this is a drum-off!’… And she whips my f*cking ass in front of the entire planet.” And uh, we don’t want to rub it in, but she did.

“Tonight was the first night that we met and I came face-to-face with my arch nemesis…” Grohl joked before bringing Nandi onstage. We could go on about how amazing and badass the performance was, but it’s something you have to see for yourself to fully appreciate. Seriously, how does someone that small go so hard with so much power?

It happened!!! It was #EPIC!!! Thank you so much @foofighters!!! I had the best night ever jamming with you at @TheForum! Thank you so much Mr. Grohl and Taylor! #foofighters – Full Video here: https://t.co/4xJtHT4l3w (My Daddy was screaming a lot in the video it took) pic.twitter.com/QGgZe4xtOB — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 27, 2021

Fans around the world were in awe, and those who were lucky enough to witness the “arch nemeses” duke it out on stage knew what a special moment it truly was:

She brought the house down. It was a perfect way to end an awesome show that everyone had been looking forward to since the moment lockdown began. Just an incredible moment. And as I said I am honored to have been there to see it in person. 3/3 — Landscaping America (@4SeasonsTL) August 27, 2021

And that Nandi’s skills and dedication really deserve to be highlighted. Seriously!

Jamming? That was not jamming. That was u hammering the crap out of those drums to one of the most iconic rock songs of the last 25 years. In a world full of wrong and sadness, watching that had made my day! You have some unbelievable talent. — Phil Charlton (@PhilCharlton2) August 27, 2021

If you need proof that hard work and passion pay off, look no further than Nandi Bushell.

The 11-year-old has been amassing a YouTube following since 2016, and the British-Zulu musician counts famous artists like Questlove, Lenny Kravitz, and Matt Bellamy as fans. She’s already performed with the likes of Questlove and Kravitz, and we have a feeling she’s only going to continue blowing up in the music world.

Nandi first caught Grohl’s attention when she challenged him to a drum-off last August. After throwing said gauntlet, Nandi bursts into a passionate rendition of Everlong. Grohl, of course, accepted the challenge, and a beautiful friendship blossomed.

Before launching into Everlong at the LA Forum, Grohl explained how Nandi has had such a positive impact on him. “This person inspired me last year so much. In a time when you would pick up your phone or turn on your computer and all you would have was bad news, for that one day you could pick up the phone and see this connection between two people that have never met, making music together and spreading joy and love all across the world.”

Give us a second, we need to grab a tissue with one hand (and throw up the horns with the other). Rock on, Nandi.