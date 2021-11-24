57 Insightful Quotes About Narcissists, In Case You’re Dealing With One Of Your Own

Malte Mueller/Getty Images

At a time when toxic people are being called out for unacceptable behavior, we hear the term narcissist thrown around a lot too, especially when it comes to relationships. And while “toxic” usually refers to a person who adds varying amounts of negativity and stress to your life — often involving manipulating and controlling others — narcissism (or narcissistic personality disorder) is an actual psychological condition that must be diagnosed by a mental health professional. It’s also a major relationship red flag, as evidenced by so many narcissist quotes about this particular type of toxic personality.

People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) often come across as incredibly confident, but in reality, they’re extremely fragile and can’t handle even the slightest bit of constructive criticism. Their other traits include a lack of empathy for other people, a constant need for attention and admiration, and an inflated sense of their own importance, influence, and power. Terminology aside, whether someone is abusive, toxic, or a narcissist, they can be very hurtful and difficult to deal with. They can also do some serious damage to someone else’s mental health.

If you’re dealing with a narcissist or someone with NPD, it may feel like you’re all alone, but (unfortunately) many others have experienced the effects of a relationship with this type of person. Here’s some wisdom from them, courtesy of a few narcissist quotes, including some that address narcissistic abuse, toxic narcissists, and even karma.

Hard-Hitting Narcissist Quotes