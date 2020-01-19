‘National Treasure 3’ Is Reportedly In The Works, Thanks To Disney

Walt Disney Studios

After 13 long years, Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer will reportedly finally move forward with ‘National Treasure 3’

Sixteen years ago, our lives were changed: Jon Turteltaub’s National Treasure hit theaters, and never were we ever so invested in the Declaration of Independence than when we watched Nicolas Cage’s character Benjamin Franklin Gates embark on an extreme treasure hunt for the document.

Though the film received mixed reviews from critics, the film was a hit at the box office, grossing nearly $350 million worldwide. Three years later, the sequel arrived in theaters, making even more money worldwide: a whopping $457 million. But, that’s where the story of the amateur cryptologist ended ⁠— until now, that is.

According to Variety, Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer are finally moving ahead with a third National Treasure movie ⁠— and we, for one, couldn’t be more excited. Writing the script is Bad Boys for Life screenwriter Chris Bremner; and Bruckheimer, who produced the first two films, will reportedly return to produce the third.

This isn’t the first time Disney has toyed around with the idea of creating National Treasure 3, though. The film was first discussed by Disney chief Bob Iger at the annual shareholders meetings in 2016 and was later addressed last year.

“I know that Jerry Bruckheimer who produced National Treasure 1 and 2 would like to make a third movie, and I know that discussions about that film have gone on, probably since 2016, with our studio, but I know that they have not greenlit such a film,” Iger said last year. Iger added that “they have talked about a number of different possibilities both on the creative side” and that, from a timing perspective, he didn’t have anything to announce ⁠— though he did add that Bruckheimer’s passion for the franchise remained “pretty strong.” “We love those first two films, too,” Iger said, “but we’re not quite there yet.”

In 2018, Turteltaub explained to Collider why Disney initially didn’t move forward with a third National Treasure film ⁠— and it has everything to do with money.

“When National Treasure first got made, there was a lot more money to go around. Everybody got paid nicely. The problem with getting the third one made isn’t the people who are getting paid saying, “I’m not doing it unless you pay me a lot!” It’s really that Disney feels they have other films they want to make that they think will make them more money,” Turteltaub said, adding that he thought Disney was wrong. “I think they’re right about the movies they’re making; they’re obviously doing a really good job at making great films. I just think this would be one of them, and they don’t quite realize how much the internet is begging for a third National Treasure.”

Ain’t that the truth. When the recent National Treasure 3 news hit the interview, people on Twitter were more than excited. They freaked.

Fucking finally!!!!! — Alfredo Sauce (@freddy25) January 17, 2020

A week ago I would've said, "nah, bruh." But after seeing Bad Boys 3, and seeing that it's gonna be the same writer... LET'S GO!!!!! — Brian V (@thisisnotbrian) January 17, 2020

Literally what more could a girl want pic.twitter.com/zt8hfElxAL — Mel (@melamy94) January 18, 2020

In addition to Cage, the National Treasure franchise also stars Justin Bartha, Jon Voigt, and Diane Kruger. And we can only hope they’ll also return for National Treasure 3.