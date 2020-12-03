Netflix Has Already Updated All Of Elliot Page’s Credits

Netflix

Netflix has already updated Elliot Page’s past movies and TV shows to reflect the actor’s proper name

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page came out as trans earlier this week in an amazing, emotional, powerful public statement. Just hours after, Netflix announced they would immediately get to work updating Page’s past movies and TV shows to reflect his proper name.

Page, who rose to stardom and critical acclaim after starring in Juno in 2007, currently stars on the hit Netflix show “The Umbrella Academy,” and the show is also updating Page’s currently streaming projects “Something in the Water,” “Tallulah,” and “Tales of the City” to reflect his new name.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote in his message to the world on Tuesday.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” he shared. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page’s wife, dancer Emma Portner, showed support for her spouse after his announcement:

“I am so proud of Elliot Page,” she wrote. “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Page’s name is also updated on the “Umbrella Academy” IMDB page — and his overall IMDB profile also reflects the name change. Some of the title cards for his work, including “Tallulah,” is already updated on Netflix.

Getting a trans person’s proper name right is the baseline for respecting them. It costs nothing, it takes zero effort, and it’s not something to necessarily feel congratulatory about. But the fact that Netflix immediately went to work on making sure Elliot’s deadname didn’t appear on any of his work sets an example that hopefully other outlets and companies follow without hesitation.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Page wrote in his statement this week. “And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”