Elliot Page’s Wife Posts Sweet Message Of Support After He Came Out As Trans

Elliot Page’s wife is serious goals after her supportive message

You all know Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno and The Umbrella Academy. In case you missed this news, he came out as trans yesterday, making a heartfelt promise to give his all to uplift and support the trans community he is a part of.

His message to fans and friends was certainly touching, but now we’re reaching for the tissues yet again after his wife, dancer Emma Portner, offered her own message of support to Page.

Portner took to her own Instagram to support her husband, sharing his original message and adding one of her own.

“I am so proud of Elliot Page,” she wrote. “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

I’m sorry, there’s just something in my eye. That’s actually not true at all — I’m fully crying over the sweet love and support on display here.

Page came out yesterday in his own message on Instagram.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page and Portner took their relationship public in the summer of 2017, and they were married soon after — in January of 2018. This isn’t the first time they’ve publicly been #RelationshipGoals; soon after their wedding, Page posted about it on social media, writing, “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.” The love and respect are so obviously mutual, and we’re very here for it.

Portner wasn’t the only person to show up to support Page after his announcement. Stars from every corner of Hollywood took to social media to offer messages of love and congratulations.

welcome to the fam, elliot. ♥️ https://t.co/ElqkV1NjIh — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) December 1, 2020

I am very proud to support my friend @TheElliotPage , and very impressed by their strength! 💜 https://t.co/fFKWiLpqGN — Mae Martin (@TheMaeMartin) December 1, 2020

That included friends, co-stars, and even fellow actors who admitted they had never crossed paths with Page, but said they wanted to offer their love and support anyway. Sometimes this world just isn’t so bad, you know?

Congrats to Elliot Page. Never met you, don’t know you at all, but you, your compassion, and your bravery have my love and support. 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/8DB6iG3DCQ — mark the herald angels sing (@markhoppus) December 1, 2020

We hope that this time is a special, joyous one for Page, but having someone as supportive as Portner by his side (and apparently all of Hollywood at his back) will certainly help with that.