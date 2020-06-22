The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Is Here!

Kailey Schwerman/Netflix

Hold the (see-through-plastic) phone! Netflix’s official trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club reboot is here

Brace your ‘90s-loving self for what will undoubtedly be some of the best news you’ll get all week. Netflix just gifted fans with a delightful update in connection to its modern retelling of The Baby-Sitters Club: the official trailer. And you can finally release your bated breath because, judging by this first look, Netflix’s adaptation does the iconic series of our youth actual justice.

Sure, The Baby-Sitters Club has seen both TV and film reboots before. But this new version shakes things up by dropping our favorite young entrepreneurs into today’s society. For 10 glorious episodes, we’ll get to revisit a beloved part of our adolescence. Simultaneously, we’ll see how Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malie Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) navigate theirs in a modern world.

Making the series even more irresistible for those of us who enjoyed it (read: entirely obsessed with it) the first go-round? Alicia Silverstone, the queen of our Clueless hearts, stars as Kristy’s mom. Seriously, Netflix may have achieved peak ‘90s nirvana with this one.

As one would expect, the trailer shows our favorite fictional femme-posse form a group dedicated to fulfilling neighborhood parents’ babysitting needs. In the process, they experience highs and lows like, yikes, dirty diapers. The series also delves into more complex issues, including divorce and dating.

Since every true BSC fan knows there are over 200 books in the original series first published in 1986, there is surely plenty of content to mine for seasons to come. Original author Ann M. Martin has even signed on for the series as a producer, so it’s little wonder Netflix’s trailer feels authentic to the canon.

Oh, I'm sorry, I didn't have "cry because of the new Baby-Sitters Club trailer" on my schedule today originally. Everything thrown off now. Recalibrating. — The Man Who Put the “You” in “Impryouvement.” (@Breeganism) June 22, 2020

“Ann M. Martin, the series author and show producer, conceived the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they created and bonded through the friendships they forged,” Netflix’s official synopsis reads. “The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director.”

So, The Baby-Sitters Club is in good hands. As Aniello previously suggested to EW, she’s approaching the reboot with all of the respect and hope of a fan. “We’re in this moment where it’s really nice to see the stories of young women who are leaders in their community and their friendships with each other and their families are so important to them,” she said, adding, “Hopefully we’ll set a really great example for a new generation, the way that the books did for ours.”

With that said, we cannot wait to watch this with the next generation: our kids. And since it drops on July 3, the same day as Hamilton hits Disney+, it goes without saying we’ll be busy that entire weekend.