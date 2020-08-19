Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Is Getting 6 New Episodes — This Fall!

Netflix

Rejoice, internet sleuths… Netflix has another batch of Unsolved Mysteries cases for you to solve

If Volume 1 of Netflix’s riveting Unsolved Mysteries still keeps you up at night, well, better get used to being tired. On Wednesday, the streaming giant confirmed that, yes, the true-crime revival is getting a second “season.” And, even more exciting, fans won’t have to wait very long. Come October 19, six new insomnia-inducing true-crime stories will be available for your binge-watching pleasure (slash torture).

Netflix teased the news with a cryptic tweet, writing, “Let’s see how much of a sleuth @UnsolvedMysteries Volume 1 made you…” Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to deduce a second installment was on the way.

With an intriguing logline, Netflix outright confirmed it. “In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series,” the streamer wrote.

The revival first came to Netflix on July 1, a decade after the final episode of the iconic OG series. Volume 1 consisted of six episodes, spanning the gamut from murders and disappearances to the paranormal.

Ahead of the revival’s release, creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove nodded to the power of the series to effect change. “It’s gratifying to know we’ve had an impact on people’s lives,” they said. And given the show has helped solve nearly 300 cases, their impact qualifies as profound.

Netflix’s reboot is already following in its predecessor’s footsteps, too. According to Meurer, the team gathered numerous “credible” tips in the wake of the show’s debut.

In Volume 1, fans discovered the tragic story of Alonzo Brooks’ 2004 death — and started pressing for more answers. Thanks to the renewed interest, Kansas City FBI exhumed Brooks’ body and presumably reopened the case. Was he the victim of a hate crime? Internet sleuths want to know, and they may be a huge factor in Brooks’ family finding the truth.

So, brush off your thinking cap, because you’re probably going to need it once Netflix drops the next six mysteries. You’ve got a little time until October 19 rolls around, though. Why not sharpen those sleuthing skills by mulling over some of Volume 1’s head-scratchers? Rey Rivera’s extremely suspect and incredibly tragic death springs to mind.