Neve Campbell Explains Why She’s Open With Her Son About His Adoption

In a new interview, Neve Campbell explained why she and her husband made no attempt to keep it a secret from their son, Raynor, that he was adopted

In 2018, Neve Campbell and her husband, JJ Field, welcomed a son named Raynor, whom they adopted. Now, almost four years later, Campbell is opening up about raising an adopted child, and how she approaches the topic with her now three-year-old son. In a new interview, she explained that she and her husband have been open about the subject with Raynor “from the beginning,” and her reasoning is sure to resonate with a lot of other moms.

“I read a lot about it. I think back in the day we used to think ‘Keep it from them and throw it at them when they’re 21 so their entire reality falls apart,’ which makes so much sense,” Campbell said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Really the guidance that I had was even before they understand the language, talk about their birth mother, talk about their story. Tell them who they are.”

Campbell added that because she’s decided to start discussing his adoption with him from an early age, “it’s no surprise for Raynor in any sense whatsoever.”

She continued, “He knows he was in Cynthia’s tummy. She made him.”

Campbell also opened up about the sweet request they made of Raynor’s birth mother when they adopted him: They asked her to share photos and a letter about herself so Raynor could get to know her as he grew up.

“She actually made an entire album for him of photos of herself and things about her life and things that she likes,” Campbell said. “He feels this relationship to her and I think it’s really important, ’cause they’re gonna need that.”

While navigating the topic with an adopted child can be tricky, it sounds like Campbell is doing a great job.