Nick Cannon Got A Tattoo On His Ribs In Honor Of His Late Son, Zen

(Nick Cannon / YouTube)

Nick Cannon just revealed the tattoo he got in honor of his late son, Zen

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Nick Cannon shared that he had lost his youngest son, Zen, to brain cancer.

“Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor — brain cancer,” Cannon shared during the heartbreaking segment. Hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in the ventricles deep in the brain, causing building pressure. The condition has a 50% mortality rate for affected patients under the age of three.

Just days after the death of his son, Cannon paid tribute to Zen with a tattoo. “This is a week when I’ve seen so much love, y’all, more love than I’ve probably ever experienced. Even in the midst of a loss, I’ve gotta say thank you to y’all,” Cannon said before introducing the Pic of the Day segment.

“That’s actually my rib right there,” Cannon said as he held up a photo of his left rib with a tattoo of a baby with a halo and angel wings. The angel also has a sash with the name “Zen” on it. “Last night, I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son, Zen, as an angel on my ribs. I’m still all bandaged up and it hurts right here right now . . . It was a lot of pain but it was well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here as my rib, right here on my side, as my angel.”

Cannon said the tattoo took roughly five and a half hours to complete. And, for those who haven’t been inked, it’s important to note that the ribs are easily one of the most tender spots you can get tattooed.

Scott also paid tribute to her lost son with a video montage paired to Jhené Aiko’s song ‘Promises’

Zen’s mother posted a tribute to her late son on Instagram. The video is full of footage of lil Zen with Scott, playing with his toys, and being read a book by his big sister.

“Oh my sweet Zen,” Scott writes. “The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here. I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.”

We hope Cannon and Scott continue to receive the support they need as they navigate this unimaginable loss.