Nick Cannon Shared Advice His Therapist Gave Him Amid Loss Of His Son

Nick Cannon gave an update on how he’s handling the grief of losing his son, Zen, at just five months old due to a brain tumor

In the days after announcing that his son, Zen, died from a brain tumor at just five months old, Nick Cannon has been incredibly open about sharing his feelings with the world — something that no doubt helps other parents who have suffered similarly unimaginable loss feel less alone in what they have gone through. In a new interview, he shared how therapy and prayer are helping to get him through “all of the pain,” giving an update on how he and Zen’s mom, model Alyssa Scott, are coping.

“I’m taking it as my therapist says, five minutes at a time,” Cannon told TODAY‘s Hoda Kotb. “I’m optimistic in finding the purpose through all of the pain, so I’m attempting to smile, I’m attempting to be the high-frequency individual that I’ve set out to be, but along the way there’s definitely some curves in the journey, so I’m taking it five minutes at a time.”

Cannon admitted he felt “a lot of fear” when deciding to be so open, telling Kotb, “I’m so used to being upbeat and outspoken and even vulnerable at times, where I’ll talk about anything. But this was probably the most delicate and the most precious thing I’ve ever had to talk about, and I didn’t know how to talk about it. I never imagined having to be in this scenario, so as much as it was such an outpouring of love [from fans], there was a lot of fear — obviously some hurt. I wanted to be the protector as well for the rest of my family, and Alyssa… so it’s a very delicate thing to even talk about this. That’s coming from a person who’s used to talking to people each and every day live here on television, and it’s scary.”

The TV host added that he has leaned on his faith ever since learning of his late son’s health concerns at just two months old. “You pray for miracles,” he said. “Coming from a faith-based background, it’s not for the miracle to do something that’s unknown to us, but it’s really for the things that we can find comfort in. So I asked for the miracle of strength to be able to be here today, and that I find that peace that surpasses all understanding.”

He called Scott “strong,” adding, “I couldn’t imagine — as a father, it’s painful but for a mother who carried a beautiful child for nine months, nurtured and cared for him every single day through this process,” he said, noting the “medicines and trips to the hospital and doctor.” Cannon said he tries to be a “protector” to her, adding, “I attempt to be there for her but I watch her strength and I’m in awe.”

Our thoughts continue to be with Scott and Cannon and their loved ones as they navigate this devastating time.