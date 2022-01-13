75+ Fun & Unique Nicknames For Grandma Your Mom (Or MIL) Will Love

Are you welcoming a new baby to the family anytime soon? If so, Grandma — the family’s matriarch — deserves a name that’s just as special as she is. When a woman becomes a grandmother for the first time, it’s a life-changing moment… almost as memorable as the moment she becomes a mother. Naming the little one is always fresh on the brain, but what about Grandma? Shouldn’t she get a new moniker too? Of course she should. The unique nicknames for Grandma we’re sharing today are inspired by traditional grandparent names, cultures around the world, modern trends, and more.
No matter your preference, classic or trendy, we’ve got something for you. Your mom (or mom-in-law) will be the coolest g-ma on the playground with her sweet grandbaby and a sassy new nickname. Why are there so many alternatives to the names grandmother and grandma? Well, there are plenty of reasons. Our parents’ generation, aka the Baby Boomers, may want to distinguish themselves from grandmas on the other side of the family. Maybe they feel too young to be called “Grandma.” And sometimes picking a new nickname is plain ol’ fun!
There’s one crucial thing to keep in mind when helping Grandma choose a new nickname. Once your little one starts talking, they may dub her something entirely different. Kids tend to have minds of their own, the little stinkers! Of course, Bebe will be so cute that Grandma probably won’t mind a bit. If none of these names appeal to Grandma, try out something simple like tacking on a first or last name, or even an initial, to the end of the word “grandma.” For example, she might be called Grandma June, Grandma Wilson, or Grandma R. That’s perfectly acceptable, too. It definitely leans toward the traditional side of things, if that’s what she prefers.
Whatever you guys end up choosing, congrats on the newest addition to the family.
Unique Nicknames for Grandma
1. Memaw (popular in the southern US)
2. Nanny
3. Grams
4. Glamma (on-trend and so much fun!)
5. Nonna (Italian for grandma)
6. Gigi
7. Oma (German for grandma)
8. Granny
9. Nana (an oldie, but a goodie!)
10. Nina
11. Grammy
12. Maw-maw
13. Bubbe (Yiddish for grandma)
14. Ma/Maw
15. Abuela (Spanish for grandma)
16. Lovey
17. Lala
18. Gammy/Gammie
19. Gran
20. Gogo (if Grandma loves a ’60s style, this nickname is totally groovy!)
21. Mammy/Mammie
22. Mimi
23. Gamma
24. Grandmama
25. Baba
26. Cookie
27. Goodness
28. Marmee
29. Honey
30. Big Mom or Big Mama (for those family matriarchs with a larger-than-life presence!)
31. Lolly (and Pop for Grandpa)
32. Queenie
33. Mimzy
34. Babushka (Russian for Grandma)
35. Gam Gam
36. Sugar
37. Avo (Portuguese for grandma)
38. G-ma
39. Yaya
40. Granny Pie
41. Cha-Cha
42. Tootsie
43. Mom-Mom
44. Sweetie
45. Bunny
46. Zaza
47. Bella
48. Momo
49. Momsie
50. Cici
51. Gogi
52. Grammakins
53. Foxy (for all those silver-haired stunners)
54. Coco
55. Mia
56. Minnie
57. Gemma
58. Pippa
59. Birdy
60. Nenek (Indonesian for grandma)
61. Bomma (Flemish for grandma)
62. Savta (Hebrew for grandma)
63. Grancie
64. Bun Bun
65. Bebe
66. Tutu (Hawaiian for grandma)
67. Babe
68. Nai Nai (Chinese for grandma)
69. InstaGram (for the social media savvy Granny)
70. Bubbles (a cutesy name for an adorable grandma)
71. Kitty
72. Giggy
73. Nene
74. “G” (keeping it simple with this one)
75. Golly (gee whiz! IYKYK!)