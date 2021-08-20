120+ Onomatopoeia Examples To Help You Get Through This Language Arts Unit

Element5 Digital/Unsplash

You may not realize it, but you use literary devices and figures of speech every day and in nearly every conversation. You probably learned about them in middle school or high school. It’s okay if you don’t remember them, though: As mamas, we have a lot of other, more important crap for our brains to hold onto, right? If you’re telling your friend to meet you down in “Bailey’s boiling-hot basement,” for instance, you’ve used an alliteration. And if you told your husband it took you “forever” to get to work today, then you’d be using hyperbole (one of the most widely used figures of speech). Another popular figure of speech? Onomatopoeia, or a word that is spelled exactly like the sound it makes. Some onomatopoeia examples include “crack” and “boom.” Still not exactly sure what it is or how to pronounce onomatopoeia? We’ve got your back.

Believe it or not, onomatopoeia is super easy to understand and use. Way easier than, say, trying to do an anagram or creating a palindrome. Here’s our primer on onomatopoeias.

How do you say onomatopoeia?

We get it. The word “onomatopoeia” looks pretty intimidating. It’s a large word with a ton of vowels at the end. We still pronounce that “t” as an “n” sometimes because that’s how we learned it as a kid. But if you didn’t learn how to pronounce it when you were young, fear not. First, try saying it slowly. Like this, “ah-nuh-mah-tuh-pee-uh.” Still not sure you’ve got it right? You probably already know that YouTube is an excellent resource for learning how to do practically anything, and that includes pronouncing hard words. We found this video that might help you figure it out.

What is onomatopoeia?

An onomatopoeia is, as previously mentioned, a literary device or figure of speech. It’s a word used to illustrate the sound of something. Wikipedia describes it best by defining an onomatopoeia as “the process of creating a word that phonetically imitates, resembles, or suggests the sound that it describes.”

What are the four types of onomatopoeia?

Oh, you know, it obviously can’t be too easy. While the gist of onomatopoeia is fairly simple and easy to understand, someone somewhere decided to make it a little more nuanced. There are actually four types of onomatopoeia.

1. Real Words That Mimic Real Sounds

One of the most-used types of onomatopoeia you’ll encounter are real, actual words you can find in a dictionary that sound like the noises they make. For instance, a cow’s moo sounds like he’s saying, “Moo.” The sound a cat makes (sometimes) sounds exactly like the word “meow.” Outside of animals, you might think of words like the, “tick-tock” of a clock or the “buzz” of an alarm.

2. Made-up Words That Make Real Sounds

You’ve probably encountered this type of onomatopoeia, too. Describing the sounds a Stormtrooper’s gun makes as “pew pew pew” is a solid example of this type of onomatopoeia. Another great example in multiple songs and movies is the “ratatata” sound to mimic automatic rifle fire.

3. Real Words Used As Sounds

This one is more tricky. A fantastic literary example is Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Bells.” The word “bell” doesn’t sounds like the ringing or “dong” sound of a bell. However, he repeats the word “bell” over and over again in a way that imitates and calls to mind the sounds of a clanging bell.

4. Letters That Mimic A Familiar Sound

The most modern example of this might be, “Okayrrr” which is used to imitate the sound of someone rolling their tongue when they say, “Okay.” Think Cardi B. You might also use this when referring to Mister Rogers’ removing his sweater with a “Zzzz!” — like the sound of his zipper going down. Or “Pspsps” when you’re calling a cat.

What are some more onomatopoeia examples?

Need a list of onomatopoeias? Easy-peasy, lemon squeezy! These are some of the most common examples we can found.

Sound Words

Bam Bang Beep Belch Bonk Boom Boop Burp Buzz Ca-ching Clack Clang Clank Clap Clash Clatter Click Clink Clip-clop Cough Crack Crackle Crash Creak Crinkle Crunch Ding Dong Drip-drop Fizzle Flap Flop Flush Gargle Glop Glug Groan Grumble Gulp Hack Hiccup Honk Hum Jingle Knock Moan Murmur Patter Plop Pop Pow Puff Rasp Rattle Rev Ring Rip Rumble Rustle Scream Shout Sizzle Slap Slurp Smack Smash Snap Snicker Sniff Snort Splatter Splash Spit Spray Squish Swish Tap Tick Thud Thump Tock Toot Trickle Vroom Wail Whiz Yap Yip Zap Zip Zoom

Animal Noises