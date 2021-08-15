‘Once A Pogue, Always A Pogue!’ 77 Outer Banks Quotes To Channel Your Salt-Lifer

Netflix

We’ve all classic shows we’d watch 100 times over if time allowed. You know every line in Friends, are a Seinfeld trivia expert, and have every single show like The Office in your queue. But sometimes you’re on the hunt for something new and exciting, and it downright thrills you when you find it. Case in point? If you’re anything like us, you binge-watched the entire first season of Netflix’s Outer Banks the day it was released — and an obsession was born. When season two dropped in 2021, it didn’t take you long to devour that, too. Between the wildly lovable characters (we’re looking at you, JJ) and the insanely beautiful scenery (we’d honestly be thrilled with a beat-up bungalow in The Cut), you can’t help but get sucked into the world created in OBX. Alas, blowing through the first two seasons of this dreamy Southern series means waiting another year for the return of the Pogues and Kooks. But, hey, at least you can read through Outer Banks quotes to get your fix of fun in the meantime.

One of the things we love most about OBX is what an interesting and cool cast of characters the series has, and that’s definitely reflected in the show’s dialogue. At the heart of the series, you’ve got your Pogues: John B. (Chase Stokes), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (J.D.), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and the newly minted Pogue Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline). On the north side of the island, AKA the Figure 8, you’ve got the Kooks, including Ward and Rose Cameron (Charles Esten and Caroline Arapoglou, respectively), Rafe (Drew Starkey), Topper (Austin North), Kelce (Deion Smith), and Wheezie (Julia Antonelli). While diving into their lines isn’t quite the same as being able to watch the treasure-hunting teen drama unfold onscreen, it’ll still transport you into those characters’ shoes to “hear” their words.

So, make a vibey playlist and prepare to lean all the way into your inner Pogue or Kook with the following best Outer Banks quotes.

Best Outer Banks Quotes