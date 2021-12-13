Get Out Of Your Head! 75 Overthinking Quotes To Ease Your Worries

MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Have you ever been accused of overthinking, worrying too much, or spending too much time in your own head? Us, too. Some people see opportunity, danger, or simply a choice to make and act without much thought at all. As many of us can say from personal experience, that sometimes ends in making the right decisions — and other times, it doesn’t. How many times have you tried to “get out of your own head” and make a quick decision, only to regret it later? For some of us, overthinking isn’t just second nature; it’s our only nature. Our brain spirals, and the mental gymnastics we put ourselves through often land us in a serious slump. We freeze up. Can’t move. Or we make ourselves sick worrying about the worst-case scenario. You might feel like you’re all alone in this, but reading through overthinking quotes by other overthinkers will rid you of that misconception. There are many, many, many overthinkers among us.

Here’s the thing about overthinkers: We’re like this for a reason. Maybe it’s genetic, and finding just the right prescription can help us calm the voices in our heads. Sometimes it’s trauma-induced. Years of therapy and positive self-talk might only scratch the surface in taming the wild thoughts in your head. That’s OK. The following words of wisdom aren’t about stifling your inner voice. Instead, they serve to help remind us of when it’s time to turn the volume down on our overthinking and just make our next move. They’re from people of all generations and backgrounds, and they’re steeped in discernment.

While it’s not likely every single one of these overthinking quotes will appeal to you, you’ll hopefully find inspiration in at least a few.

Overthinking Quotes (That You’ll Probably Overthink)