Get Out Of Your Head! 75 Overthinking Quotes To Ease Your Worries

Have you ever been accused of overthinking, worrying too much, or spending too much time in your own head? Us, too. Some people see opportunity, danger, or simply a choice to make and act without much thought at all. As many of us can say from personal experience, that sometimes ends in making the right decisions — and other times, it doesn’t. How many times have you tried to “get out of your own head” and make a quick decision, only to regret it later? For some of us, overthinking isn’t just second nature; it’s our only nature. Our brain spirals, and the mental gymnastics we put ourselves through often land us in a serious slump. We freeze up. Can’t move. Or we make ourselves sick worrying about the worst-case scenario. You might feel like you’re all alone in this, but reading through overthinking quotes by other overthinkers will rid you of that misconception. There are many, many, many overthinkers among us.

Here’s the thing about overthinkers: We’re like this for a reason. Maybe it’s genetic, and finding just the right prescription can help us calm the voices in our heads. Sometimes it’s trauma-induced. Years of therapy and positive self-talk might only scratch the surface in taming the wild thoughts in your head. That’s OK. The following words of wisdom aren’t about stifling your inner voice. Instead, they serve to help remind us of when it’s time to turn the volume down on our overthinking and just make our next move. They’re from people of all generations and backgrounds, and they’re steeped in discernment.

While it’s not likely every single one of these overthinking quotes will appeal to you, you’ll hopefully find inspiration in at least a few.

Overthinking Quotes (That You’ll Probably Overthink)

  1. “We are dying from overthinking. We are slowly killing ourselves by thinking about everything. Think. Think. Think. You can never trust the human mind anyway. It’s a death trap.” — Sir Anthony Hopkins
  2. “Put your thoughts to sleep. Do not let them cast a shadow over the moon of your heart. Let go of thinking.” — Rumi
  3. “The more you overthink the less you will understand.” — Habeeb Akande
  4. “People become attached to their burdens sometimes more than the burdens are attached to them.” — George Bernard Shaw
  5. “You can’t change who you are, but you can change what you have in your head, you can refresh what you’re thinking about, you can put some fresh air in your brain.” — Ernesto Bertarelli
  6. “Don’t overthink things. Sometimes you can convince your head not to listen to your heart. Those are the decisions you regret for the rest of your life.” — Leah Braemel
  7. “Overthinking ruins moods and kills good vibes.” — Supa Nova Slom
  8. “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.
  9. “We all know that feeling of being lonely in the whole damn world, despite the number of people around us. We are alone, in our own company. Surrounded by our thoughts and no superpower in the entire universe can help us to get rid of them. We cannot escape them just as we can’t stop our own imagination. We overthink non-stop. I hate it. I hate it. I hate it.” — Ash Gabrieli, Petrichor
  10. “Overthinking is parasitic. It’s viral. It’s deadly, even.” — Genereux Philip
  11. “Everything is too easy. If you want to record a song, you can buy Pro Tools and record 400 guitar tracks. That leads to overthinking, which kills any spontaneity and the humanity of the performance.” — Jack White
  12. “Overthinking is often a product of undergoing.” — Yehuda Berg
  13. “Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it’s worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains.” — Steve Jobs
  14. “Thinking will not overcome fear, but action will.” — W. Clement Stone
  15. “Take time to deliberate, but when the time for action has arrived, stop thinking and go in.” — Napoleon Bonaparte
  16. “A crowded mind, Leaves no space, For a peaceful heart.” — Christine Evangelou
  17. “To think too much is a disease.” — Fyodor Dostoyevsky
  18. “Nothing can harm you as much as your own thoughts unguarded.” — Buddha
  19. “When I look back on all these worries, I remember the story of the old man who said on his deathbed that he had had a lot of trouble in his life, most of which had never happened.” — Winston Churchill
  20. “Most misunderstandings in the world could be avoided if people would simply take the time to ask, ‘What else could this mean?'” — Shannon L. Alder
  21. “So many thoughts, my kvothe. You know too much to be happy.” — Patrick Rothfuss
  22. “Sometimes we think and worry nonstop. It’s like having a cassette tape continually turning in our minds. When we leave the television set on for a long time, it becomes hot. Our head also gets hot from all our thinking. When we can’t stop, we may be unable to sleep well. Even if we take a sleeping pill, we continue to run, think, and worry in our dreams. The alternative medicine is mindful breathing. If we practice mindful breathing for five minutes, allowing our body to rest, then we stop thinking for that time. We can use words like ‘in’ and ‘out’ to help us be aware of our breathing. This is not thinking; these words aren’t concepts. They’re guides for mindfulness of breathing. When we think too much, the quality of our being is reduced. Stopping the thinking, we increase the quality of our being. There’s more peace, relaxation, and rest.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
  23. “You know, it is a little-known fact that thinking is entirely overrated. The world would be a much better place if we all did a lot less of it.” — Laurie Viera Rigler
  24. “Overthinking ruins you. It ruins the situation. And it twists things around. It makes you worry. Plus, it just makes everything worst than it actually is.” — Karen Salmansohn
  25. “It’s a good idea always to do something relaxing prior to making an important decision in your life.” — Paulo Coelho
  26. “This is probably the advantage of being stupid. Stupid people just do. We tend to overthink. If we could eliminate the ‘over’ and just think, then we could do, too. Only we’d be smarter doers because we’d be thinkers.” — Sarah Strohmeyer
  27. “Thinking too much leads to paralysis by analysis. It’s important to think things through, but many use thinking as a means of avoiding action.” — Robert Herjavek
  28. “Now that your worry has proved such an unlucrative business, why not find a better job?” — Hafez
  29. “Stop thinking, and end your problems.” — Lao Tzu
  30. “Remember, the talking about the thing isn’t the thing. Doing the thing is the thing.” — Amy Poehler
  31. “We can not solve our problems with the same level of thinking that created them.” — Albert Einstein
  32. “Grandma once told me it’s easy to overthink love, to dissect it and question it until it is no more.” — Ellen Hopkins, Impulse
  33. “The sharpest minds often ruin their lives by overthinking the next step, while the dull win the race with eyes closed.” — Bethany Brookbank
  34. “My mother said the cure for thinking too much about yourself was helping somebody who was worse off than you.” — Sylvia Plath
  35. “Thinking has, many a time, made me sad, darling; but doing never did in all my life… My precept is, ‘Do something, my sister, do good if you can; but, at any rate, do something.'” — Elizabeth Gaskell
  36. “The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another.” — William James
  37. “Rule number one is, don’t sweat the small stuff. Rule number two is, it’s all small stuff.” — Robert Eliot, MD
  38. “Overthinking will not empower you over things that are beyond your control. So, let it be if it is meant to be and cherish the moment.” — Mahsati A.
  39. “Oh, how I’ve envied the lives of those who could spend life sitting down. A place to sit, a place to sit! I’d lament, circling my empty chair.” — Wolfgang Hilbig
  40. “If you have fear of some pain or suffering, you should examine whether there is anything you can do about it. If you can, there is no need to worry about it; if you cannot do anything, then there is also no need to worry.” — Dalai Lama
  41. “Spend 80 percent of your time focusing on the opportunities of tomorrow rather than the problems of yesterday.” — Brian Tracy
  42. “Don’t get too deep, it leads to overthinking, and overthinking leads to problems that don’t even exist in the first place.” — Jayson Engay
  43. “They say, ‘Look before you leap.’ So look. But do not look for too long. Do not look into the void of uncertainty trying to predict each and every possible outcome, to evaluate every possible mistake, to prevent each possible failure. Look for the opportunity to leap, and leap faster than your fear can grab you. Leap before you talk yourself out of it, before you convince yourself to set up a temporary camp that turns into a permanent delay on your journey into your own heart.” — Vironika Tugaleva
  44. “When you’ve had a life of overthinking, you have the same reaction time and time again. Shyness becomes habitual.” — Joel Annesley, Quiet Confidence: Breaking Up With Shyness
  45. “I think and think and think, I’ve thought myself out of happiness one million times, but never once into it.” — Jonathan Safran Foer
  46. “Concentration is a cornerstone of mindfulness practice. Your mindfulness will only be as robust as the capacity of your mind to be calm and stable.” — Jon Kabat-Zinn
  47. “While you were overthinking, you missed everything worth feeling.” — Nitya Prakash
  48. “In a moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing to do, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing.” — Theodore Roosevelt
  49. “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” — Mark Twain
  50. “Overthinking is the biggest cause of our unhappiness. Keep yourself occupied. Keep your mind off things that don’t help you.” — Unknown
  51. “He never complicates a desire by overthinking it, unlike Mirabelle, who spins a cocoon around an idea until it is immobile.” — Steve Martin, Shopgirl
  52. “My father taught me not to overthink things, that nothing will ever be perfect, so just keep moving and do your best.” — Scott Eastwood
  53. “Less thinking, more living.” — S.R. Crawford
  54. “Sometimes you’re overthinking, you convince yourself to get out of it, and you’re like, ‘Ah, I shoulda did that!’ You can’t live life with regrets.” — Michael B. Jordan
  55. “I have to remind myself, stop thinking about the future. Stop thinking about what happened at work today, or another choice you could have made.” — Anna Gunn
  56. “Every time the days morphed into night, my mind spun around like a carousel. What was it about the night that made people overthink everything?” — Morgan Lee Miller, Hammers, Strings, and Beautiful Things
  57. “The best way to stop overthinking is conscious micro action meditation.” — Amit Ray
  58. “Only about two percent of one percent of our thoughts deserve to be taken seriously.” — Mokokoma Mokhonoana
  59. “There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so. To me it is a prison.” — Hamlet, William Shakespeare’s Hamlet
  60. “Overthinking makes you dwell in the past and immerse yourself in worries and fears, instead of living in the present and acting in the present.” — Unknown
  61. “As so often happens in life, he had thought so much and so often of the situation that now confronted him that he was somewhat nervous in its presence.” — Sherwood Anderson
  62. “The more I think about it, the more I realize that overthinking isn’t the real problem. The real problem is that we don’t trust.” — L.J. Vanier
  63. “Worrying is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do, but it doesn’t get you anywhere.” — Van Wilder, Van Wilder: Party Liason
  64. “Stop worrying about what can go wrong, and get excited about what can go right.” — Unknown
  65. “Don’t think. It complicates things. Just feel, and if it feels like home, then follow its path.” — R.M. Drake
  66. “Overthinking, also best known as creating problems that are never there.” — David Sikhosana
  67. “Don’t brood. Get on with living and loving. You don’t have forever.” — Leo Buscaglia
  68. “Overthinking can lead to worrying, which leads to anxiety. Anxiety can at times be crippling, leave people frozen and unable to act.” — Brien Blatt
  69. “I admire the linear and decisive way a certain kind of man thinks, to my curlicue boundless overthinking.” — J. Courtney Sullivan
  70. “Do not anticipate trouble or worry about what may never happen. Keep in the sunlight.” — Benjamin Franklin
  71. “It’s always the mind that needs quietening and the heart that needs listening to.” — Rasheed Ogunlaru
  72. “There is nothing in this world that can trouble you as much as your own thoughts.” — Unknown
  73. “You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you.” — Dan Millman
  74. “You can’t be that kid standing at the top of the waterslide, overthinking it. You have to go down the cute.” — Tina Fey, Bossypants
  75. “Doing something that is productive is a great way to alleviate emotional stress. Get your mind doing something that is productive.” — Ziggy Marley