The #1 Formula Brand in Europe Is Now Available in The U.S. — Here’s What You Need to Know

Europe produces high-quality infant formulas, and now Aptamil, the #1 formula brand in Europe and trusted by parents across the world since 1968, is available here in the United States! In the wake of the stressful formula shortages many formula feeding parents experienced this year, this is welcome news.

Aptamil formulas are inspired by 50 years of breast milk research, delivering nutrition baby needs and ingredients you can trust. It’s the #1 formula brand in Europe and in more than 10 countries around the world including the UK, France, Australia, Spain and Brazil. Now that it’s finally on U.S. shelves, here’s the scoop (get it?) on Europe’s top-selling brand.

What’s Aptamil?

Aptamil currently has two different formulas available in the U.S.: Aptamil First and Aptamil Gold+. Both offer complete nutrition for babies 0-12 months.

Aptamil First Infant Milk is a real European recipe, best for full-term babies with no known milk sensitivities or allergies. Developed by scientists and inspired by decades of research in early life science, Aptamil First Infant Milk is formulated to meet European levels of DHA to help support brain and eye development and contains prebiotics GOS and FOS to help support baby’s digestive health. This special blend of dual prebiotics helps support softer and regular stools closer to that of breastfed infants. Aptamil First contains no palm oil, no soy oil, and its carbohydrate source is 100% lactose.

One thing to note: Formulas made in the United States tend to be higher in iron than in most of the world, so Aptamil First Infant Milk contains less iron than formulas you may be more familiar with. For this reason, the FDA classifies Aptamil First Infant Milk as “low iron” which means some babies, including preemies/former preemies, low birth weight infants, or those with low iron levels at birth may need additional iron. However, this level of iron is appropriate for most healthy, full-term babies and consistent with European recommendations.

Aptamil Gold+ is another great option for full-term babies who have no known allergies or milk sensitivities. Because it has a higher iron level than Aptamil First Infant Milk, Gold+ is not classified as “low iron” by the FDA. This formula contains probiotic B. breve M-16V as well as the same dual prebiotic blend as Aptamil First, containing prebiotics GOS & FOS to help support baby’s digestive health. B. breve is one of the most common species of “good bacteria” found in the gut of healthy, breast-fed infants. Aptamil Gold+ also contains Vitamins C and D to help support the immune system and DHA to help support brain and eye development. Like Aptamil First Infant Milk, it’s free of soy oil, its carbohydrate source is 100% lactose, and made with intact milk protein.

Both formulas are excellent choices for families looking for a high-quality, trusted infant formula.

Yes, it has been reviewed by the FDA.

While Aptamil is new on the shelves here in the U.S., it’s been available in Europe for decades; and is well-loved by families feeding with formula across the world. Although it arrived here due to the formula shortage, having it here gives families more options for high-quality, nutritionally complete formulas.

Aptamil’s long history of trust around the world is backed by decades of breast milk research by a team of over 500 scientists and experts, helping to make it the #1 formula brand in Europe. But as an American mom, it’s natural to wonder about its approval for use here in the U.S.

Rest easy, because the FDA has reviewed the nutritional adequacy and safety of Aptamil’s formulas and has permitted them for use in the States. Aptamil is suitable for most babies from birth through 12 months of age. Both First Infant Milk and Gold+ meet all FDA nutrition requirements for infant formula and provide the nutrition needed to support growth and development of healthy infants. Like many formula brands, Aptamil is not hypoallergenic and not intended for babies with cow’s milk allergies. (If you’re not sure, check with your pediatrician.)

Aptamil is available at Target, Walgreens, Amazon.com and more.