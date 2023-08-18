50 Comfy Things Under $35 On Amazon That Don't Cling To Your Body & Look Good On Everyone

If I could live in my PJ’s, I would. I mean, what’s not to love? They’re comfy, easy to slip on, and practical for doing everyday parenting stuff. But, because I don’t want to look like I’m actually wearing my PJ’s all day, I’ve scoured Amazon for every cozy piece of clothing that fits the bill — making sure every item below is equal parts comfy and cute. I’ve thrown in a bunch of loose-fitting tops and flowy bottoms that are every bit as comfortable as your favorite sleepwear, not to mention some effortlessly chic jumpsuits and maxi dresses for easy, one-and-done dressing.

And if you love a good bargain, you’re going to love that my top picks are all under 35 bucks.

01 These Flowy Drawstring Pants That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Dokotoo Drawstring Elastic Pants $29 See On Amazon These lightweight drawstring pants are flowy and comfortable but have an effortless “put-together” look that makes them a wardrobe staple. You can dress them up or down simply by playing around with footwear and accessories. The material is soft and breathable and the elastic waist features a drawstring for easy adjusting. At just under $30, you might just want to stock up on a few pairs. Choose from more than a dozen colors. Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

02 This Floral Tie-Front Top With A Spicy V-Neckline Amazon QegarTop Knot Front Top $25 See On Amazon This casual top is giving major spicy vibes with its deep V-neck that’s balanced by its roomy 3/4 sleeves and adjustable knot at the waist. If ruffled sleeves or chunky hardware details are more your vibe, you’re in luck because a few different styles are available within the listing. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

03 This Faux-Tuck Tunic With A Cult Following Amazon SAMPEEL Twist Knot Tunic Top $26 See On Amazon I love partially tucking my tops into my bottoms for a more defined waist, but I don’t love that I’m constantly having to readjust them. This oversized tunic solves that problem with its faux tuck twist knot hem. Throw it on and be on your way. Still not convinced? Check out the some 18,000 perfect, five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about its perfect fit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

04 This Wide Leg Jumpsuit For A Chic One-And-Done Look Amazon Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit $32 See On Amazon Comfy wide legs, spaghetti straps, and pockets. What’s not to love about this casual jumpsuit? Oh, yeah, it’s also made with a polyester and spandex blend that makes it super soft and flexible. Wear it alone or pair it with a cute cropped jacket. Available sizes: Small - 4X-Large

05 This Swingy Tank Dress Offered In Tons Of Prints Amazon elescat Loose Tank Dress $22 See On Amazon This is the sort of lightweight dress that's so easy to reach for any day there's warm weather. It's flowy, has a casual tank top neckline, and is made from a stretchy polyester material. With some swing to the hem and so many vibrant patterns to choose from, this dress is a fun heatwave staple. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

06 This Breezy Maxi Dress With Side Slits Amazon ANRABESS Casual Maxi Dress $37 See On Amazon This is no plain maxi dress. It’s got side slits for extra flow and a little peek-a-boo leg action, plus pockets that are great for stashing your keys and phone when you’re running a quick errand or just don’t feel like lugging your purse around. With over 22,000 reviews, you can count on it becoming a favorite. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

07 This Extra-Long V-Neck Tank Amazon XIEERDUO V Neck Tank Top $24 See On Amazon This flowy tank top is extra-long, making it great for those days when you just don’t feel like a fitted look. The V-neck balances the long look so it’s just casual enough, without looking like a PJ top. It comes in every solid color you can think of, plus a bunch of fun prints. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

08 These Wide Waist Yoga Pants You’ll Live In Amazon IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants $30 See On Amazon Not that there’s anything wrong with flaunting your stomach, but sometimes a little extra support just feels good. That’s what’s so great about these yoga pants with a wide, gently compressive waistband. The bootleg cut and deep pockets are just a couple more reasons to love them. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

09 This Swim Cover-Up That Doubles As An Airy Cardigan Amazon CHICGAL Kimono $16 See On Amazon This open-front top works great as a cardigan-style summer “sweater” or as a beach cover-up since it has an open design and is made of a sheer fabric with an airy feel. Tuck it in your bag and throw it on whenever you want a little extra coverage. With so many prints to choose from, you might want to nab a couple. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

10 These 100% Cotton Drawstring Shorts With Pockets Amazon Acelitt Drawstring Shorts $26 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with cotton — especially in warm weather. Like most plant-based fabrics, cotton is breathable and since this breezy pair of drawstring shorts is made with 100% cotton, you can count of them for all-day comfort. The high tie waist and handy side pockets make them as practical as they are adorable. You’re going to live in these. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

11 This Floral Tunic That’s Soft & Drapey Amazon POPYOUNG Tunic Top $12 See On Amazon These floral print tunics, with over 11,000 reviews, are so darn pretty. You’re going to love the soft, flowy body with pleat and button detail, and the sleeves that just hit right. The soft rayon-blend fabric offers beautiful drape without a hint of cling. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 This 3/4 Sleeve Chiffon Blouse For A Dressy-Casual Look Amazon Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse $29 See on Amazon There’s something about chiffon that just looks fancy. Maybe it’s the semi-transparent appearance or the way it holds its structure. Either way, this chiffon blouse with 3/4 sleeves and a flowy scoop neck is a must-have. One fan raved, “Great for work or dinner with friends or a date!” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

13 This T-Shirt Dress Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of Amazon MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress $33 See On Amazon This minimalist dress is like wearing your favorite T-shirt, if it were longer. It extends down right above the knee, with a slight flair for ease of movement. One reviewer noted, “I had been looking for a white t-shirt style dress all year. This hit the bill. It is not see-through, the fabric is light and really soft/buttery.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

14 These Straight-Leg Cropped Yoga Pants Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Crop Yoga Pants $28 See On Amazon Most cropped yoga pants I’ve seen are fitted, and that’s not always the feel I’m going for. That’s why I love these crop yoga pants with a comfortable straight leg — but with that same fitted waist that’s perfect for working out. Apparently, I’m not the only one either — these have thousands of positive reviews. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

15 This Lacy Tank For Wearing Alone Or Slipped Under A Cardigan Or Blazer Amazon XIEERDUO Lace V Neck Top $23 See On Amazon This wears like a tank top but looks way cuter thanks to the lace detailing at the neckline and sleeves. The body hits below the waist for extra coverage and has side slits that give it easy movement. It’s also lightweight and soft, making it perfect to wear as a standalone top or as a base layer under your go-to blazer or cardigan. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

16 This Buttery-Soft Tank Dress With Pockets Amazon Misfay Tank Dress $27 See On Amazon This dress screams laidback chill. It has spaghetti straps for staying cool and pockets that are perfect for going for a purse-less beach stroll. The V-neck isn’t too deep but still adds a little definition to the overall look. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

17 This Empire Waist Maxi Dress In Beautiful Prints & Solids Amazon Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress $21 See On Amazon My favorite dress cut for looking a little bit more dressed up (pun intended) while also staying comfy has got to be empire. As you can see in this dress, the empire waist sits right below the bustline, flaring out into a flowy maxi length. This one’s made from a smooth jersey material that drapes beautifully. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

18 A Pleated Midi Skirt For Every Season Amazon EXLURA Midi Skirt $34 See On Amazon What’s great about this midi skirt is that the length is perfect for any season. You can pair it with a tank top and sandals or a chunky sweater and boots and know it’s going to look cute either way. The pleated detail makes it look more expensive than it really is, and don’t even try to say you don’t love the pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 This Sultry-Casual Button-Down Dress Amazon AlvaQ Button Down Dress $32 See On Amazon When you think of “button down,” you might think of the opposite of casual. But that’s not the case with this A-line dress. It’s short, has spaghetti straps, a row of eye-catching decorative buttons down the middle, and is just plain sizzling. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 These Polished Joggers For Everyday & Travel Amazon Libin Lightweight Jogger Pants $30 See On Amazon I love sweatpants. Like, looove them. But TBH, I do feel a little frumpy in most pairs. Not with these tailored joggers though. They have a tapered cut with an elastic waist and cuffs. And the fabric has a really light, nice-looking sheen that’s breathable with SPF 50+ protection. The zippered pockets are perfect for keeping essentials secure on travel days. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

21 This Lovely Lace Overlay Top Amazon Astylish Lace V Neck Tank Top $24 See On Amazon The light lining on the back and front of this lacy V-neck top means you won’t have to fuss with searching for a matching camisole to wear underneath. Just slip it on like a T-shirt and get ready for the compliments to roll in. Plus, it’s available as a short-sleeved blouse, too, if you prefer a bit more coverage. Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

22 This ‘70s-Style Babydoll Blouse Amazon Angashion Ruffle Neck Babydoll Blouse $26 See On Amazon This babydoll blouse gives off the cutest ‘70s vibes with its ruffled cap sleeves and flowy, flared bottom. But the thing I may love even more is the fact that the lightweight fabric is totally wrinkle-free. As one shopper raved, “I’m in love with this top. Perfect for work or a nice dinner. The flutter sleeve looks nice on its own but also fits well under a sweater.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 This Versatile Chiffon Blouse With A Rounded Hem Amazon Allimy Chiffon Blouse $26 See On Amazon This blouse would look great dressed up for the office or a night out, or down with your favorite pair of jeans. It’s on the longer side so it’s great for tucking and features a rounded hem that looks great untucked as well. The wide V-neck detailing also adds visual interest. One reviewer noted, “Great blouse, well made. Soft [...] and comfortable. It’s my second and I really like both.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 This Animal Print Maxi Skirt That’s Perfect For Transitional Weather Amazon Bluetime High Waisted Maxi Skirt $34 See On Amazon Did somebody say safari? This chic maxi skirt comes in a beautiful cheetah print, but it’s also offered in bolder abstract and whimsical floral prints. It’s made of a lightweight blend of polyester and spandex so both the print and the material are perfect for those tricky-to-dress for transitional seasons. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 This Cute Button-Down Dress With A Ruffled Hem Amazon Imysty Button Down Dress $30 See On Amazon This button-down mini dress is one part T-shirt and one part babydoll — in other words, cute and comfy. The ruffled bottom begins right at the hips and has little pleating detail, adding to the overall sweet look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 These Trendy Palazzo Pants With 26,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon Arolina Palazzo Pants $16 See On Amazon Palazzo pants are back in style. I mean, did they ever really go out of style? They’re fitted from the waist through the thighs and then flare out from the knees down for a breezy look. And this highly rated pair of soft and stretchy palazzo pants comes backed by more than 26,000 perfect ratings. They’re offered in almost 50 colors and prints and are less than $20, so get yourself a pair, or three. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

27 This Cold Shoulder Tunic With A “Perfect Fit” Amazon Allegrace Cold Shoulder Tunic Top $24 See On Amazon This tunic top has stylish cutouts at the very upper arm between the wide bra-friendly straps and roomy elbow-length sleeves. The stretchy material drapes effortlessly for a soft pleated look that gives it some oomph. Tons of shoppers called it “super cute” with even more describing the fit as “perfect.” Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

28 This High-Waisted Ruffle Skirt You’ll Reach For Year-Round Amazon Alelly Ruffle Skirt $29 See On Amazon This skirt has almost 10,000 reviews and I can see why. Not only are the ruffled tiers totally adorable, but the elastic high waist makes for easy and comfy wear. And the 100% cotton lining is a huge plus. Pair it with a sleeveless bodysuit on warm days or with a turtleneck and tights on chillier ones. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 These Cropped Pants With A Paperbag Waist Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $35 See On Amazon These cute, cropped pants taper above the ankle for an even more defined shape than your average crop. And the paperbag waist with a drawstring is pretty hard to resist. So much so that you might just want to proceed directly to the affordable two-pack offered in the listing. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

30 This Ultra-Lightweight Maxi Dress You Can Style Up Or Down Amazon Huskary V-Neck Split Cami Maxi Dress $21 See On Amazon Talk about vacation-ready. This maxi dress is constructed from a polyester blend that’s both lightweight and soft. The spaghetti straps and side slits maximize airflow. Oh, and it has pockets. Sold. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

31 This Roomy Tunic That’s Ultra-Versatile Amazon LARACE Tunic Top $24 See On Amazon This tunic top would make a great lounge top thanks to its roomy design. It’s kind of like wearing your favorite T-shirt and maxi dress all in one. But, really, it would also look great paired with a slim-fit pant for a dressier look. It’s a versatile top you’ll reach for often. As one shopper noted, “Great fabric, length, washes well, hangs perfectly.” Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

32 A Travel-Friendly Tank Dress You’ll Love For Everyday Amazon LONGYUAN Tank Dress $29 See On Amazon Reviewers are loving this soft, comfy dress for travel, saying they were pleasantly surprised that it didn’t get wrinkled in their suitcase. As if that wasn’t enough of a reason to add it to your cart, it’s also just an all-around wardrobe workhorse — yes, there are pockets. It offers shape with its fitted bodice but ease of movement with that breezy flared skirt. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

33 A Crew Neck Tank Top That Checks All The Boxes Amazon SHEWIN Crewneck Tank Top $20 See On Amazon The wide hem detailing and notched sides on this crew neck tank top set it apart from others. Reviewers say it’s super-soft, bra-friendly, and non-clingy. (Check, check, check!) Plus it comes in a bunch of different prints — from flowers to stripes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 A Thermal Top With Puff Lace Sleeves For A Little Oomph Amazon MIHOLL Lace Short Sleeve Shirt $27 See On Amazon This lightweight thermal shirt provides just enough warmth where you need it most, while the pretty lace sleeves make it feel a touch more elevated than your average waffle knit. It’s an everyday top for all seasons that you’re sure to love. Pair it with jeans, high-waisted skirts, even an on-trend denim maxi skirt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 This Off-The-Shoulder Lace Peasant Blouse Amazon MIHOLL Lace Off Shoulder Top $28 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to a concert or out to dinner, there’s no better option than an off-the-shoulder top, like this loose-fitting blouse. It has incredible lace detailing and 3/4 sleeves for added style points. The 20,000+ reviews say it all. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 These High-Waist Workout Shorts Amazon BMJL High-Waisted Athletic Shorts $28 See On Amazon With over 30 colors to choose from, these high-waisted shorts are a wardrobe staple. They feature a loose fit with a stretchy spandex liner underneath to keep you comfy. And, best of all, there’s a discrete zippered pocket so you have a place to stash your phone, keys, or cash. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

37 A Lace-Trimmed Flowy Tank You’ll Want To Stock Up On Amazon XiaoMaAnJi Lace Flowy Tank Top $20 See On Amazon The wide lace detailing takes this tank top to the next level of style while still being practical. It’s like your favorite flowy tank, only way cuter. Choose from a ton of colors and prints to match any bottoms. More than a few shoppers reported going back to buy another after loving their first tank so much. At $20 a tank, who can blame them? Available sizes: Small — 4X

38 This Effortlessly Chic Halter Tank Top Amazon LouKeith Tank Top $16 See On Amazon If you love the streamlined look of a halter but not the part where you have to tie the neck closed or, in some cases, show off your mid-section, than this tank is for you. It fits like a billowy tank but has that classic halter neckline. And since it’s made from a cotton blend, it’s soft and breathable too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

39 These Wide-Leg Yoga Pants For A Shockingly Good Price Amazon TARSE Wide Leg Pants $20 See On Amazon A wide waistband and wide legs? Yup. That, and the soft, stretchy fabric, are exactly what makes these yoga pants perfect for both working out and lounging. They come in a range of neutral hues so you can get a pair for every day of the week. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

40 This Peek-A-Boo Lace Tunic Offered In Short- & Long-Sleeved Designs Amazon LETDIOSTO Lace Tunic Top $27 See On Amazon So maybe not a true peek-a-boo, but, IMO, it’s even better. The lace neckline on this top adds a sheer touch while still keeping things mostly modest. The body is cut in a tunic design, giving it an A-line shape that looks good with everything from crop bottoms to cut-offs. It’s also offered in a long-sleeve design if you’re looking for something a bit cozier. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

41 This Puff-Sleeve Sweater For French-Girl Cool Amazon SheIn Puff Sleeve Top $33 See On Amazon Oh my cute. The puff sleeves on this sweater are just plain adorable, and give off French-girl vibes that instantly add elegance to any outfit. When tucked in, it gives the look of a cropped sweater. Or you can wear it long for extra coverage. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

42 These Fun Printed Palazzo Pants Amazon Urban CoCo Boho Palazzo Pants $25 See On Amazon If you love palazzo pants and prints, then you’ve just hit the jackpot with these funky artsy-chic bottoms. They come in over 20 playful designs and feature a stretch waist and wide legs for the ultimate in comfort. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 This Pleated Midi Skirt Available In Rich Jewel Tones Amazon Kate Kasin Pleated Swing Skirt $34 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dreamed of twirling around like Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music, this midi swing skirt with classic pleating is definitely going to make your dreams come true. Scenic countryside not included. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

44 This Cap-Sleeve Tee For Laidback Cool Amazon Langwyqu Cap Sleeve Shirt $22 See On Amazon If a T-shirt and tank top got together and had a baby, it would be this cap-sleeve shirt. The sleeves stop right past the shoulders, and the loose fit and rounded V-neck looks great with any casual outfit. Opt for one of the lighter heathered hues for an even more laidback look. Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

45 This Cling-Free Tank Top Amazon Zeagoo Flowy Tank Top $18 See On Amazon Reviewers say this tank top doesn’t cling to the body, and I really don’t need to know anything more to add this to my cart. But you might also like to know that it has soft, drapey fabric, cool double spaghetti straps, and a high-low hem. There’s even am interesting back strap detail to turn things up a notch. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

46 This Classic Midi Dress That Looks Expensive Amazon Halife Midi Dress $28 See On Amazon Fitted but flowy. That’s the beauty of this A-line dress with a chunky, decorative button-up front. The spaghetti straps and front pockets give it a casual look while the elastic waistline gives it some structure — while still being comfortable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

47 The Split V-Neck Tunic That Fans Love Paired With Leggings Amazon Halife V Neck Tunic Tank Top $26 See On Amazon The V-neck on this tank top tunic gives it extra polish, and the pullover style means you can throw it on and be on your way. The soft polyester fabric has some stretch to it, too. “Very soft and pretty. The fit is loose but not boxy,” one shopper noted, adding, “Size down if you want a more fitted shape. I'm 5'5" and it falls to just below the bum. Great with leggings or longer shorts for summer. Will buy more!” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

48 This Square-Neck Top With Subtle Puff Sleeves Amazon JomeDesign Puff Sleeve T Shirt $20 See On Amazon The square neckline on this tunic-like T-shirt will really stand out against your average crew- and V-neck tops. And let’s not forget about the puffy sleeves and split hem that give this top a little more pizazz while still keeping it casual. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

49 The Balloon-Sleeve Pullover Sweater You Need For Cozy Season Amazon BTFBM V Neck Pullover Top $35 See On Amazon Everything about this knitted sweater says buy me — from the cozy ribbed fabric to the detailed balloon sleeves, down to the front pocket that makes it a casual go-to for fall and winter months. Choose from almost 30 versatile colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

