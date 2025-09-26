Abby Wambach has some tough love for parents with kids involved in sports, and you might not like what she has to say, but Wambach has great reasoning! On a recent episode of Wambach’s Welcome to the Party podcast, the Olympic soccer player, along with co-host Julie Foudy, discussed survival tips for parents with athletes.

While Wambach said she was all for kids playing multiple sports, Rebecca Lowe, NBC’s Premier League host and Olympic broadcaster, said on the podcast that she carries guilt for not going to all of the sports practices like other parents with kids on the team.

“I go to the practices because I don't get to go to as many games as I would like. I probably go to one and every four because I'm at work on the weekends,” Lowe explained.

“So I'm like, ‘Well, I'm a bad mom if I also don't go to practices.’ So I'm there with my little rocking chair and then I'm in amongst all the parents. And I'm looking around and thinking, So they've gone to every practice and they've gone to the games. And then I'm like, ‘Okay, so should I go?’ Are you serious? I shouldn't go to practice?!”

“That is actually on my don'ts list,” Wambach continued. “Do not go to the practices and watch your children. This is their time.”

A shocked Lowe quipped, “Ever?!” before Wambach explained her answer.

The soccer star insisted that the purpose of practice “is not for the kid to look over their shoulder and make sure that their mom or dad or parent is sitting on the sideline watching them.”

“Practice is for free play for them,” she continued. “That there is nothing that’s going to encumber them from trying something new... taking a risk, making a mistake, trying something, being successful. Because what we’re then doing is, we’re externalizing all of our motivation.”

Wambach believes that sometimes the kid will then seek approval from their parent, and “it becomes very difficult to actually curate in yourself.”

She says it’s better to have “internal motivation” so the children can be self-starters.

Her guest could not believe what Wambach was saying, but clearly felt relief at her insistence.

People in the comments section agreed with Wambach, as well as asked follow-up questions.

“I’m a therapist and I approve of this message from Abby Wambach,” one person wrote, while another added, “So spot on Abigail. I was nodding my head w such vigor, my neck hurts.”

Another said, “My daughter’s swim team did not allow parents on the deck during practice. I was a bit taken aback at 1st, but he was a fabulous coach. The best thing for her”

One person asked, “What age do you think we can start stepping away from practice?”

Other parents shared how they do go to their kids’ practices, but it serves a purpose other than just watching

“Our club has a gym on site so parents can workout while their kids practice!! 💪 It’s. The. Best,” one wrote, with another jotting, “I go to every practice, but I’ll get my miles in around the park and only watch the last 15 minutes or so! It’s the perfect balance!”