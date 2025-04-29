On behalf of six early childhood organizations, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued the Trump administration this week, working to halt the dismantling of Head Start and restore millions of dollars in cuts to the program, alleging that the actions required congressional approval.

The lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Washington, also alleged that the administration’s directive to strip the program of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts is “unconstitutionally vague,” violates the free speech of its teachers, claiming that the directive does not provide enough guidance for providers to know what must be done to avoid losing federal funding.

In a Thread posted Monday, the ACLU wrote, “BREAKING: We're suing the Trump administration to protect Head Start, which provides early education, childcare, and other services for low-income children and their families. President Trump doesn’t have the authority to dismantle this vital program.”

Associated Press (AP) reports that funding to Head Start programs across the country has lagged by nearly a billion dollars compared to this time last year. Administrative offices for the 60-year-old program have closed in New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Seattle, and from Washington to Michigan to New Jersey and beyond, Head Start programs have found themselves facing indefinite closures and uncertainty.

A leaked budget proposal suggests that next year, Head Start may be eliminated altogether.

Head Start programs serve more than 1 million children and their families each year in urban, suburban, and rural areas across the US and its territories.

The lawsuit alleges that the changes to Head Start have been made in “blatant contravention” of Congress’ approval of funding for the program. Congressional action requires the Department of Health and Human Services to maintain Head Start at its current funding and staffing levels and ensure current capacity as mandated by the Head Start Act, the suit said.

“We know what this administration’s goal is — they’ve told us,” said ACLU Women’s Rights Project attorney Jennesa Calvo-Friedman, who is lead counsel in the case. “It’s to terminate the Head Start program. We are seeing them already take steps to do that.”

Clarissa Doutherd, executive director of Parent Voices Oakland, said eliminating Head Start would bring many families to a breaking point.

“We’re seeing families struggle paycheck to paycheck trying to establish a better future for their children, and those dreams are slipping through their fingers,” Doutherd said. “It’s critical — this comprehensive support system that helps families thrive by providing education, health and workforce development opportunities.”

The program was most recently targeted by Project 2025, which called for its complete removal, alleging it was “fraught with scandal and abuse” and had “little or no long-term academic value for children.”

On the contrary, Head Start does not mandate any particular curriculum. Research has also shown that Head Start has had several positive impacts on children.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which funds Head Start, did not respond to a request for comment Monday from the Los Angeles Times.